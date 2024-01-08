NVIDIA 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, 4070 Super specs and prices leak ahead of CES

Less than a week ago, NVIDIA began teasing its upcoming RTX 4000 Super series with an update to its Facebook cover photo. While it did not reveal any details and was just a picture change, it became obvious to us that it was meant to signify the upcoming reveal. Our hunch was spot on as soon after that, a few days later, the first performance benchmark of the RTX 4070 Super leaked out. It was a Geekbench score that showed how well the card was performing and fared against the vanilla 4070 as well as the 4070 Ti.

While we did not get to have a look at the potential of the other two GPUs, the 4070 Ti Super and the 4080 Super, those, too, should slot into the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 lineup with the 4080 sandwiched between them. We can say that based on alleged specifications that have now seemingly also been confirmed thanks to a leak courtesy of VideoCardz.

According to leaked presentation slide decks, the 4080 Super will continue to feature 16GB of VRAM but it will have more CUDA cores. In the slide, NVIDIA actually compares the card to the RTX 3080 Ti and the 2080 Super in order to show the impressive performance and efficiency jump. In the cases of the 4070 Ti Super and the 4070 Super as well, NVIDIA has put them up against last gen products.

The interesting thing about these numbers is that NVIDIA seems to have put a lot of focus on efficiency as it has put a separate row to show the average gaming power consumption of the new GPUs compared to the former cards.

Outside of CUDA core count upgrade on the three models, the 4070 Ti Super also gets a bump in the memory system as it goes from 12GB on the vanilla to 16GB on the new GPU. This also means that the memory interface has been increased to 256-bit to accommodate the extra four gigs and as such, the bandwidth has been raised from 504 GB/s to 672 GB/s.

The purported price of the trio of new 4000 Super cards has also leaked and NVIDIA seems to not have raised the prices over what the current chips are. In fact, the 4080 Super is apparently priced at an MSRP of $999 which is $200 less than what the price of the non-Super was. Meanwhile, the 4070 Ti Super is seemingly priced at $799 and the 4070 Super is coming in at $599.

Interestingly, NVIDIA does not mention the RTX 4080 and the 4070 Ti in its slide but seems to have officially confirmed that the price of the RTX 4070 is now $549, which is $50 less than its original MSRP.

It will also be interesting to see how AMD will react to this. The company itself is expected to release the RX 7600 XT 16GB soon at around a price of $329.

Source and images: VideoCardz