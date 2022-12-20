Nvidia outs Windows security driver 474.14 for GTX 700/600 Kepler GPUs

For the folks out there that are still running Nvidia GeForce Kepler desktop GPUs, like those belonging to GeForce GTX 600 and GTX 700 series, as well as GTX TITAN, TITAN Z, and TITAN Black, the company has announced a new WHQL-certified display driver update today.

You may be a bit surprised by this announcement as Nvidia had already ended driver support for Kepler. However, this is not the general Game Ready driver which brings support for new graphics cards or optimizations for new game titles. Instead, this is a security update driver meant to patch some of the security issues that have come up. Nvidia had earlier stated that it would provide security updates for Kepler through September 2024, and it looks like the company is keeping true to its word.

As such, the driver changelog does not list any fixed bugs or known issues. The release note only says:

NVIDIA has released a software security update for NVIDIA GPU Display Driver. This update addresses issues that may lead to code execution, denial of service, escalation of privileges, information disclosure, or data tampering.

The links to download the new security drivers are provided below:

Download:

Windows 10 64-bit/ Windows 11: Standard / DCH (474.14)

Windows 10 64-bit/ Windows 11: Standard DCH (474.14) Windows 7/8/8.1 64-bit: 474.11

The driver mitigates the following security vulnerabilities:

CVE-2022-34670

CVE-2022-34671

CVE-2022-34672

CVE-2022-34673

CVE-2022-34674

CVE-2022-34675

CVE-2022-34676

CVE-2022-34677

CVE-2022-34678

CVE-2022-34679

CVE-2022-34680

CVE-2022-34681

CVE-2022-34682

CVE-2022-34683

CVE-2022-34684

CVE-2022-42254

CVE-2022-42255

CVE-2022-42256

CVE-2022-42257

CVE-2022-42258

CVE-2022-42259

CVE-2022-42260

CVE-2022-42261

CVE-2022-42262

CVE-2022-42263

CVE-2022-42264

CVE-2022-42265

CVE-2022-42266

CVE-2022-42267

You can find more details on these vulnerabilities on Nvidia's security bulletin page here.