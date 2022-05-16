Nvidia releases emergency security driver for Kepler GTX 700 and 600 series GPUs

For the folks out there that are still running Nvidia GeForce Kepler desktop GPUs, like those belonging to GeForce GTX 600 and GTX 700 series, as well as GTX TITAN, TITAN Z, and TITAN Black, the company has announced a new WHQL-certified display driver update today.

You may be a bit surprised by this announcement as Nvidia had already ended driver support for Kepler. However, this is not the general Game Ready driver which brings support for new graphics cards or optimizations for new game titles. Instead, this is a security update driver meant to patch some of the security issues that have come up. Nvidia had earlier stated that it would provide security updates for Kepler through September 2024, and it looks like the company is keeping true to its word.

As such, the driver changelog does not list any fixed bugs or known issues. The release note only says:

NVIDIA has released a software security update display driver for desktop Kepler-series GeForce GPUs which are no longer supported by Game Ready Drivers. This update addresses issues that may lead to multiple security impacts.

The links to download the new security drivers are provided below:

Download: Windows 10: Standard / DCH (473.47)

The driver mitigates the following security vulnerabilities:

You can find more details on these vulnerabilities on Nvidia's security bulletin page here.