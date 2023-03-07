NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.26 for Windows 10/11 fixes high CPU usage bug

Last week, NVIDIA released its new GeForce graphics card driver, version 531.18, for Windows 10 and 11. However, some users later reported that the new drivers were causing a lot of CPU usage in NVIDIA Container after closing out or logging off games. Today, the company issued a hotfix driver update that is supposed to deal with this problem.

The official label for the new update is GeForce Hotfix Driver Version 531.26. Here are the release notes for the issues that this version fixes, which show that it also fixes another bug in the previous update:

Higher CPU usage from NVIDIA Container might be observed after exiting a game [4007208]

[Notebook] Random bugcheck may be observed on certain laptops with GeForce GTX 10/MX250/350 series GPUs [4008527]

You can download the new driver version from NVIDIA's web site for Windows 10 and 11. AMD also just released new graphics drivers for its Radeon graphics cards. Just a reminder: Radeon owners should not use the "Factory Reset" option when they download and update their drivers as that could cause their PCs to brick their Windows installation.