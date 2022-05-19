OneNote preview for Android gets a redesigned home page

Microsoft today unveiled a redesigned home page for OneNote on Android. It makes it easier to create, find, and "act on your notes" on Android-based smartphones.

The new Home page for OneNote provides quick access to pages from various notebooks, Sticky Notes, and Samsung Notes (assuming you connected Samsung Notes to OneNote). The app can arrange the most recent notes in two views: list and grid. Besides, it offers quick actions, such as delete, move, copy, share, or add notes. Long-press any note card and select the command you need.

Another part of the redesigned Home page is the Quick Capture bar. Again, the main focus here is to provide users with a faster way to create notes. The Quick Capture bar lets you add a new page, create a handwritten note, take a photo, or make a voice memo.

Microsoft is rolling out the updated version of OneNote for Android to Office Insiders first in version 16.0.14931.20052 and later. The company also notes that it releases new features gradually "to ensure things are working smoothly." It is a standard update procedure for Microsoft, which means some Office Insiders will get the announced capabilities later than others.

You can learn more about the redesigned OneNote for Android in the official Office Insider blog. Microsoft says a similar update will be available for Office Insiders on iOS later.