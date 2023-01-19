Microsoft renames Office Insider to Microsoft 365 Insider

Office Insider, a program that lets you preview Office updates before the public release, is getting a new name. Launched more than seven years ago, the program is now moving away from the Office brand and turning into the Microsoft 365 Insider program with an "expanded purview."

Microsoft announced the rename on its official insider website, which is still under the Office branding. Changing the name of the preview program is a part of Microsoft's effort to rebrand one of its most successful products into Microsoft 365, a move some users consider questionable and slightly puzzling.

Although Office Microsoft 365 Insider Program now features a new name and Twitter handle, little has changed inside it. Microsoft says changing the name also expands the program's purview, so expect more posts beyond traditional Office apps. Finally, all release notes have been moved to the learn.microsoft.com website. In a nutshell, the program remains same-same but different, but still same.

If you are an active Office Microsoft 365 Insider Program participant, there is nothing you need to do to continue receiving preview features. Office applications will keep getting updates in the Current Channel (Preview) and Beta Channel.

Finally, Microsoft reminds users that the Office brand is not going away entirely (you will see it in brackets next to Microsoft 365 in many places across operating systems). Those not wanting to purchase the Microsoft 365 subscription can still opt for a one-time purchase of Office 2021 and Office LTSC. Alternatively, there is a new, more affordable Microsoft 365 Basic plan.