OneNote will add meeting features; Microsoft Teams for Enterprise is adding a OneNote tab

Microsoft OneNote will be adding some new features in the coming months that will allow users of the note-taking app to better organize content from meetings.

In a blog post, Microsoft stated:

As you start to write notes about a meeting, you can bring context from your meetings into your Notebook by using the Meeting Details feature through the OneNote ribbon, or by using the ‘Send to OneNote’ feature in Outlook. OneNote will also make it easier to access and add this content by surfacing contextual suggestions while creating content in your Notebook.

Microsoft will also allow OneNote to get meeting info from the recently launched intelligent meeting recap feature in Microsoft Teams for Enterprise. It states:

This includes AI-generated meeting notes, AI-suggested tasks, and any documents shared during the Teams meeting.

The OneNote Meeting Details feature can also add an online meeting’s Microsoft Loop collaborative notes and those details can be shared with any of the meeting's attendees. All of these Meeting features in OneNote will be added later this fall for the Windows desktop version of the app.

In addition, Microsoft Teams for Enterprise customers can now access a new Notes tab, which is powered by OneNote. Microsoft's blog post has info on the feature of the Notes tab:

Easy collaboration on OneNote pages across the team with co-edit and page-level conversation

All channel notes are organized within a single OneNote notebook, making it easier to find

Richer OneNote editing with typing, ink annotations, highlighting, file attachments, etc.

Easy recall and search for channel notes within OneNote on any platform

Access your notes from anywhere, even outside Teams on OneNote

The new OneNote features will replace the ones that were powered by Wiki in Teams for Enterprise. People who have created notes in Teams via Wiki can still access them in a read-only mode in the Wiki app.