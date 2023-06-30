Sign up for the RoboCop: Rogue City PC closed beta test on July 3-9 as your prime directive

We are just a few months away from the release of the upcoming movie-based first-person shooter RoboCop: Rogue City. However, you might be able to play an early version of this game in just a few days.

Developer Teyon and publisher Nacon Games are taking signups for a closed PC beta test of RoboCop: Rogue City. As Teyon states:

We have now reached the point of development where we are looking for feedback from players to help us enhance the game experience we want to provide. As RoboCop: Rogue City is still in development, you might encounter a few bugs during your session. Feel free to share those with us so that we can address the problems as quickly as possible. Our goal for this Playtest is to focus on balancing.

Balancing the game is likely to be a big factor in its success. Early media previews have expressed concerns that when you play as RoboCop, there isn't much of a challenge when going after enemies. They have also stated that RoboCop's movements might be too slow, although the truth is that the character in the films moved slowly as part of his overall design.

The closed beta test will be under an NDA, which means if you are accepted you cannot reveal anything about your experiences. You must also have a Steam account and a Discord account and be 18 years of age and over. Your PC must also reach or exceed these hardware specs:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (After November 2019 Update) or Windows 11 64-bit

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 (3.7GHz or better) / Intel Core i7-3770 (3.7GHz or better)

Memory : 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT 8GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB VRAM

DirectX Version: 12

Hard Drive (storage required): 100 GB available space

If you get selected for the closed beta, you will get a 30 percent discount code that can be used to buy anything on www.nacongaming.com. You will also get a code to download the game's digital artwork which will be released with the game's launch.

The game itself takes place after the events of the movie RoboCop 2, and will feature the voice of movie's original actor, Peter Weller as he reprises his role of RoboCop/Alex Murphy.