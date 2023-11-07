Microsoft adds new Meetings Details improvements to OneNote with more in the works

Back in June, Microsoft announced plans to improve the meetings features in its OneNote notetaking app. Today, it announced one of those improvements is now live in the app, and that more are in the works.

In a blog post today, Microsoft announced that the Meetings Details option in OneNote remains in the same location on the app's ribbon on top. However, the feature now has an " improved meeting selection experience" Clicking on the Meetings Details option on the ribbon will launch a right-hand side panel, where OneNote users can insert details about the meetings they have taken notes about in that part of the app.

Microsoft says this will just the the first update to OneNote to upgrade it for using it in meetings. Future updates will include the ability to both watch and edit new collaborative notes from Microsoft's Loop service directly in the OneNote app.

Another upcoming Meetings Details update will improve the "suggested contextual" information in the OneNote app. Microsoft also plans to put in "collapsible sections featuring icons in section titles for easier navigation" in the app.

Finally, the biggest future addition to meetings in OneNote will apply only to users who sign up for the Microsoft Teams Premium service. The app will be able to access the AI-based Meeting Recap feature in Teams. This means OneNote users will be able to add extra notes and tasks that were made via the Meeting Recap feature.

It's more than likely that the meetings improvements in OneNote will be made available first for members of the Microsoft 365 Insider program. Today's blog post did not indicate when these new additions will be added for Insiders to test. It also didn't discuss when all of these OneNote additions will be generally available for all users of the app.