OpenAI CEO Sam Altman hopes he keeps getting Microsoft funds to make true AGI happen

OpenAI launched ChatGPT less than a year ago, and ever since then, AI has been the number one tech trend. That's especially true at Microsoft, which first invested money in OpenAI in 2019, and has continued to invest funds in the company while also using ChatGPT and other services for its own AI products like Bing Chat, Copilot, and more.

In a new interview with the Financial Times (under a firewall), OpenAI cofounder and CEO Sam Altman stated that the company's partnership with Microsoft was still solid. He hopes that Microsoft will continue to invest in OpenAI, stating:

There’s a long way to go, and a lot of compute to build out between here and AGI . . . training expenses are just huge.

AGI is the acronym for artificial general intelligence, which describes a future and advanced form of AI that is supposed to be as smart as human intelligence. Altman says in the interview that he is working on how to build such a superintelligence and also the massive computing systems that will be needed to support such a project.

Large language models (LLMs), which are used as the main part of ChatGPT and other AI chatbots, will be needed for AGI development, according to Altman, but they would only be one part of the "many pieces" needed for that next level of AI,

Altman also confirmed in the interview that OpenAI is working on the next-gen version of ChatGPT, GPT-5. There's no word on when it might launch, nor what it might be able to do that the current GPT-4 version cannot due.

Earlier in November, OpenAI held its first DevDay developers conference, where it announced a number of new software products. That included the reveal of GPTs, which will allow businesses and developers to create customer versions of ChatGPT for their own needs.

However, the company discovered a few days ago that its systems could be brought down by a denial of service (DoS) attack. It suffered some outages with ChatGPT for over a day before things were put back to normal.