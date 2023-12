Orienspace to launch the first Gravity 1 rocket from a sea platform - TWIRL #143

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

We don’t have too many launches This Week in Rocket Launches. Probably the most interesting is the Gravity 1 rocket which is planned to launch on Sunday because it is its first launch. It will launch 17 satellites into orbit from a sea platform.

Sunday, 17 December

Who : Orienspace

: Orienspace What : Gravity 1 rocket

: Gravity 1 rocket When : Unknown

: Unknown Where : Yellow Sea

: Yellow Sea Why: The Gravity 1 rocket will perform its first flight and tak 17 satellites into orbit. It will be launching from a sea platform this time but it can also do land launches. One of the satellites it’ll launch is called Jilin Gaofen 05.

Monday, 18 December

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 4:00 - 8:31 a.m. UTC

: 4:00 - 8:31 a.m. UTC Where : Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: SpaceX will be launching 23 Starlink satellites into a low Earth orbit. These satellites will join the huge Starlink constellation to beam internet to customers on Earth. This batch of satellites is designated as Starlink Group 6-34; this can be used to track the satellites on apps like ISS Detector.

Friday, 22 December

Who : SpaceX

: SpaceX What : Falcon 9 B5

: Falcon 9 B5 When : 9:46 - 11:45 p.m. UTC

: 9:46 - 11:45 p.m. UTC Where : Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US

: Space Launch Complex 40, Cape Canaveral, Florida, US Why: SpaceX will launch the Ovzon 3 satellite into orbit before the satellite moves itself into a final orbit over the next several months. It will be the first commercial satellite to use a Roll-Out Solar Array. Ovzon will offer mobile broadband service via satellite combining high bandwidth satellite communication services with highly mobile terminals.

Recap

The first launch we got this week was a Chinese Long March 2D carrying the Yaogan-39 05 satellite to orbit from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center. It is a remote sensing satellite.

Next up, Chinese company iSpace launched the Hyperbola-2 in a vertical takeoff, vertical landing (VTVL) test, which it completed successfully. The rocket is a small two-stage launch vehicle that will be able to launch 1.9 tons into a low-Earth orbit and then land again for reuse.

The third launch of the week was Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket carrying the QPS-SAR-5 satellite for iQPS. The mission was called “The Moon God Awakens” and the satellite is called TSUKUYOMI-I. It took off from Pad B at the Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand.

The final launch this week was a Long March 5 carrying the Yaogan-41 high-orbit optical remote sensing satellite.

That’s all for this week, check back next time.