Weekend PC Game Deals: Unending coupons, returning bundles, and more

Epic Games Store's holiday sale is live, and that means special mystery giveaways are also here. Kicking off the event, Destiny 2: Legacy Collection was made free earlier this week, which is the first giveaway of a 17 games-long promotion.

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection comes in as an effective jump-off point for players entering the Bungie shooter for the first time, containing the classic expansions Shadowkeep, Beyond Light, and The Witch Queen to keep. The base game is already a free experience, so players can jump in straight away without needing to open their wallets.

The collection will be free to claim on the Epic Games Store until December 20, and new freebies will be dropping daily following that date.

Humble also joined in on the holiday festivities with an encore bundles event. Past collections from 2023 are returning for short periods as part of this promotion.

Right now, Humble Heroines Bundle is offering Control Ultimate Edition, Hellblade: Senua's Saga, Sable, Call of the Sea, Syberia: The World Before, Praey for the Gods, Dreamscaper, and Batora: Lost Haven for $15. The Scary Games to Play in the Dark Bundle is also back with copies of The Mortuary Assistant, Labyrinthine, SCP: 5K, Visage, Them and Us, and The Blackout Club.

Each bundle has a very limited time to pick up during these encore events, but new ones will also show up to replace them at the same pace. Quantities are limited too, so they may run out of bundles before the countdown timer expires.

Free Events

Three games are available to try out for free this weekend on Steam, and the first one is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Six of the shooter title's multiplayer maps across four modes, as well as the zombies mode, are a part of this free event, which lasts until December 18. At the same time, RPG fans can dive into Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, a well-received fantasy for anyone looking for more isometric POV roleplaying experiences.

Lastly, TheHunter: Call of the Wild is offering its vast wilderness for players looking for a more chill experience. Playable solo and in co-op, you can trek across the open world tracking various wildlife.

Big Deals

Steam Winter Sale is still a week away, but the Epic Games Store has pulled out its rival holiday sale already. Its latest unending coupon chops off another 33% off almost all items in the store as long as they are priced over $14.99, even if they are already discounted. For example, a $35.99 game like Hogwarts Legacy drops to $24.11 at checkout, while a $24.99 game, God of War, for instance, drops to $16.74.

With highlights from those and more, here's our latest hand-picked big deals selection:

DRM-free Specials

The GOG store's Winter Sale is now active, offering holiday specials to browse through January 4. Multiple giveaways will be attached to the promotion too, with the current one Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager, which can be claimed from the front page. Here are some highlights from the ongoing sales:

