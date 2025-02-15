Perplexity takes on ChatGPT and Gemini with its own Deep Research feature

Back in December, Google's Gemini introduced a new feature called Deep Research that can dig into complex subjects and create reports with relevant citations. Earlier this month, OpenAI introduced a Deep Research feature in ChatGPT that uses the o3 model's reasoning capabilities to complete complex tasks. Today, Perplexity joined Gemini and ChatGPT by introducing its own Deep Research feature that can do in-depth research and analysis for users.

Perplexity's Deep Research feature works similarly to the other existing Deep Research features. It performs a web search based on the query, reads those search results, reasons through the content, and prepares a report for users. It completes all these steps for most research tasks in under 3 minutes. As per Perplexity's blog post, here's how this feature works:

Research with reasoning - Equipped with search and coding capabilities, Perplexity’s Deep Research mode iteratively searches, reads documents, and reasons about what to do next, refining its research plan as it learns more about the subject areas. This is similar to how a human might research a new topic, refining one’s understanding throughout the process.

Report writing - Once the source materials have been fully evaluated, the agent then synthesizes all the research into a clear and comprehensive report.

Export & Share - You can then export the final report to a PDF or document, or convert it into a Perplexity Page and share it with colleagues or friends.

OpenAI and Google have made their Deep Research feature available for both free and paid tier users. Perplexity is following the same model for its Deep Research feature by making it free for all its users. While Perplexity Pro users will get unlimited Deep Research queries, free users will only get a limited number of queries per day.

According to Perplexity, its Deep Research feature scored 20.5% accuracy on Humanity’s Last Exam, significantly higher than Gemini Thinking, o3-mini, o1, and DeepSeek-R1. It is important to note that OpenAI's Deep Research feature is still ahead of Perplexity and others.

The Deep Research feature is now available on the Perplexity web experience, and it is coming soon to iOS, Android, and Mac. Perplexity web users can select “Deep Research” from the mode selector in the search box to use this feature.