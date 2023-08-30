PlayStation Plus 12 month subscription price hikes announced by Sony

With September fast-approaching, the monthly slate of games coming to PlayStation Plus' numerous subscription tiers were announced today by Sony. However, alongside it, a surprise price revision was also revealed for the service.

The PlayStation Plus 12-Month plans are getting their prices increased across all regions that the services are available in. Starting on September 6, the fees for PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra, and Premium plans will be these:

PlayStation Plus Essential 12-Month Subscription 79.99 USD | 71,99 Euro | 59.99 GBP | 6,800 Yen

12-Month Subscription PlayStation Plus Extra 12-Month Subscription 134.99 USD | 125,99 Euro | 99.99 GBP | 11,700 Yen

12-Month Subscription PlayStation Plus Premium 12-Month Subscription 159.99 USD | 151,99 Euro | 119.99 GBP | 13,900 Yen

12-Month Subscription

The change sees the Plus plan move up from $59.99 to $79.99 ($20 increase), while the Extra plan goes up from $99.99 to $134.99 ($35 increase), and the Premium plan rises to $159.99 from $119.99 ($40 increase). No changes are being made to the benefits or the games being made available to subscribers.

Even with these price hikes, Sony says that purchasing 12-month plans will still be cheaper than going for 1-month or 3-month extensions.

"This price adjustment will enable us to continue bringing high-quality games and value-added benefits to your PlayStation Plus subscription service," said Sony Interactive Entertainment director Adam Michel.

For current 12-month subscribers, this price increase will not take effect until your next renewal date that occurs on or after November 6. However, any membership changes you make on or after September 6, such as upgrades, downgrades or buying additional time, will update your plan reflecting the new prices.

As for the monthly games incoming to subscribers in September, Saints Row, Black Desert – Traveler Edition, and Generation Zero will be available to claim until October 2. PlayStation Plus members also have until September 4 to claim the current month's titles: PGA Tour 2K23, Dreams, and Death's Door.