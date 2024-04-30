It look like Asus will be making some Qualcomm Snapdragon X PC announcements on May 20

It's looking like May 20 is going to be a huge day for the PC industry. We already know Microsoft plans to hold a press event in Seattle on that day, where it is expected to announce the consumer editions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 laptops, which are rumored to have Qualcomm's new Snapdragon X Elite processors.

Today, Asus announced its own event on that same day. It will begin at 11 am Pacific time (2 pm Eastern time). Unlike Microsoft's event, which will not be live-streamed, Asus plans to stream the event for everyone to watch.

The press release states:

This eagerly awaited online-only event will unveil a premium ultraportable laptop that is the first new-era ASUS AI PC. The launch event, which will feature a collaboration between Microsoft, Qualcomm, and ASUS, celebrates the first of the new-era ASUS AI PCs, which are set to redefine the very fabric of computing. This groundbreaking generation of AI-powered technology will chart new horizons in the digital landscape.

While the press release did not mention this specifically, it looks likely that Asus will be showing off its first PC that will have Qualcomm's upcoming PC-based Snapdragon X Elite CPUs.

Qualcomm has been hyping the launch of these upcoming ARM-based PC CPUs as major competitors to PCs that use chips made by Intel and AMD in terms of both performance as well as for extending battery life. While the Elite chips will be the higher-end processors, Qualcomm just announced the Snapdragon X Plus a few days ago, which will likely be used in less expensive laptops.

Besides Microsoft and Asus, Qualcomm says the new Snapdragon X chips will be inside PCs made by Acer, Dell, HP, HONOR, Lenovo, Samsung, and Xiaomi. It's possible one or more of these companies could join Microsoft and Asus in holding their own press events to reveal their PCs with the new Snapdragon X Elite or Plus processors.