Latest leaks reveal Google Pixel 8a pricing in the US along with high-quality renders

Google is rumored to launch the mid-range Pixel 8a at the Google I/O event scheduled for May 14. Multiple leaks and tips have been shared about the phone. Recently, a leak revealed the price of the phone, claiming that the Pixel 8a will cost you more than the Pixel 7a. That claim seems wrong, at least if we go by the latest leak.﻿

According to a report by SmartPrix, the Google Pixel 8a won't burn a hole in your pocket, especially considering that the Pixel 8a is claimed to be a mid-range phone. The report suggests that the Pixel 8a in the US will cost $499 for the 128GB variant and $559 for the $256GB variant.

For comparison's sake, the Pixel 7a was launched for $499 for the 128GB variant and was also available at much lower prices through sales and discounts. So, if the latest leak is to be believed, then Google has kept the pricing of the Pixel 8a similar to that of the Pixel 7a, and that also makes it a worthwhile upgrade.

Another important thing to note here is that the Pixel 8a will be offered in a 256GB variant, which wasn't the case with the Pixel 7a. The report also posted a few high-quality renders of the Pixel 8a, which gives us a much deeper look into the upcoming product in obsidian and mint colors, two of the four color options that it is rumored to launch in.

We have already seen a bunch of leaked marketing materials for the Pixel 8a that give away important details and features of the phone. Notably, the Pixel 8a is speculated to come with an AI-powered camera, Best Take, Audio Magic Eraser, Circle to Seach, and Night Site.

Gallery: Pixel 8a marketing material leak

Moreover, the Pixel 8a will be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset and will also offer fast charging. The phone is also rumored to com﻿e with IP67 dust and water resistance and support for seven years of security updates.