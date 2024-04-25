Microsoft has revealed the end of support and availability dates for the classic Teams app

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would give people who were still using the classic Teams desktop app some more time to make the transition to the more recent "Teams 2.0" version, until at least July 1, 2024. This week, the company offered some more concrete info on when support for classic Teams will end and also when it will become completely unavailable to use.

In a support page on Microsoft's site, the company confirmed that it has started sending notifications to classic Teams users, warning them that the app will reach its official end-of-support date of July 1, 2024. After that date, Microsoft will no longer release any updates, patches, or new features for classic Teams users.

While the classic Teams app won't get any more updates after July 1, it will still be useable for people and businesses who have yet to make the move to the new Teams desktop app, After July 1, classic Teams users will see another warning notification, informing them that it is no longer supported. Those notification warnings can be dismissed but they will continue to show up occasionally for people still using the older app.

However, the real day of reckoning is when the classic Teams app will no longer work at all. Microsoft has announced that anyone using classic Teams on older and unsupported operating systems (Windows 7, 8, 8.1, and MacOS Sierra 10.12) will begin to see warnings in August that the app will no longer work after October 23, 2024. After that date, those users who try to use the app will see another notification saying their use of the app has now been blocked. Those users can continue to access Teams on supported web browsers.

For all other users, the shutdown of the classic Teams app will take a bit longer, but it will happen. The blocking of the use of classic Teams all supported Windows and MacOS operating systems will happen on July 1, 2025.