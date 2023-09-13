Microsoft shows a redesigned PowerToys Run launcher with Windows 11-like visuals

Microsoft has published a preview of the redesigned PowerToys Run launcher for Windows 10 and 11. The proposed variant features a significantly reworked user interface with visuals matching Windows 11's design language and new features

🚨 Check out the #PowerToys Run redesign we've been working on!



Brand new UX that fits Windows 11 (Acrylic 😍), and it now shows plugin keywords on launch!



Give it a try and provide feedback here:https://t.co/Qkt1bV3v5q#FluentDesign #WinDev #fluent #windows #ux pic.twitter.com/DZaY6L71vk — Niels Laute (@Niels9001) September 13, 2023

You can use PowerToys Run to launch apps, find files, perform calculations, browse the web, navigate the registry, and many more. It is a great utility and a must-have replacement for Windows 11's built-in and lackluster search. The default invoke shortcut is Alt + Spacebar, but you can reassign it to any other available key combination.

With the upcoming update, PowerToys Run will offer better looks with an acrylic backdrop, reworked plugin icons, and improved fonts. Also, the launcher will provide an overview of all active plugins when the search box is empty.

Here is the redesigned PowerToys Run in action:

There is no information on when Microsoft plans to release the redesigned PowerToys Run launcher. However, the wait should not take too long. You can find more information about the update on GitHub.

PowerToys is available for free from its official GitHub repository. You can also get the app from the Microsoft Store or using winget on compatible Windows 10 and 11 versions.

As a reminder, Microsoft recently updated PowerToys with a new tool that lets you crop any running app into a smaller window. This quirky utility joined the already immense list of useful utilities, making Windows 10 and 11 easier to use and more capable.