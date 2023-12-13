Epic Games Store Holiday Sale brings unending 33% off coupons and 17 giveaways

The Epic Games Store is known for kicking off big events next to sale seasons, and this year is no different. Just as the PC games store's 2023 Holiday Sale begins with sales on thousands of titles, a brand-new, unlimited-use discount coupon has entered the fray. Plus, there are 17 games incoming to be claimed for free in the next few weeks.

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection already began the massive freebie promotion earlier today, offering The Witch Queen, Beyond Light, Shadowlight, and Shadowkeep expansions for the free-to-play title, a package that usually costs $59.99.

The remaining freebies will begin raining down starting on December 19. Each giveaway will be a mystery event too, probably happening each day like previous years. Sale-goers won't know what's coming until each free game is live.

At the same time, the Epic Coupon has made a comeback too. This time, a 33% discount is being offered for purchases above $14.99. Only pre-orders, DLC, and in-game purchases are not eligible for this promotion, meaning both standard (even brand-new) and discounted games can be grabbed for much cheaper than usual. For example, Alan Wake 2 is currently available for $26.79 after applying the coupon. Moreover, Assassin's Creed Mirage can be had for $23.44, while Hogwarts Legacy is going for $24.11.



The coupon is applied automatically to individual purchases and carts when checking out. It has unlimited uses too. When a coupon is used up, another is granted automatically to the account .

Moreover, Epic has upped its Rewards Program to grant 10% of purchases back to customers as part of the holiday event.

The Epic Games Store Holiday Sale, its giveaways, coupons, and upped Rewards program will run through January 10. Don't forget that the Steam Winter Sale is right around the corner too, with it slated to kick off on December 21.