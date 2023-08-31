PowerToys 0.73 adds new Crop and Lock utility, FancyZones improvements, and more

It is update time for those using PowerToys on Windows 10 and 11. Version 0.73 is now available for download with numerous fixes, and improvements. This version includes a new utility called Crop And Lock, it allows you to select an application and crop it into a smaller window or thumbnail. Keyboard manager now supports Numpad, FancyZones contains code improvements and refactor and more.

Here are the highlights of the update:

Keyboard manager now supports Numpad. Note, with previously bound hotkeys stored in settings.json would only react to non-Numpad keys now. If a user wishes to restore the previous behavior, it could be done by manually adding another binding for the Numpad variant.

New utility: Crop And Lock allows you to crop a current application into a smaller window or just create a thumbnail. Focus the target window and press the shortcut to start cropping.

FancyZones code improvements and refactor.

Modernized ImageResizer UX.

PowerRename advanced counter functionality.

And the full changelog is below:

General Added missing CoUninitialize call in elevation logic. Thanks @sredna!

Added new /helped fabric bot command to GitHub repo. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!

Fixed crashes caused by invalid settings. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Always On Top Added border transparency. FancyZones Fixed issue causing canvas zones being drawn only when dragging in zone area.

Fixed user-defined default layout highlighting issue.

Refactored and improved code quality.

Fixed issue causing wrong layout to be applied when duplicating non-selected layout. File Locksmith Icon update. Thanks @jmaraujouy! File Explorer add-ons Fixed issue causing thumbnail previewers to lock files.

Open URIs from developer files in default browser. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Installer Fixed PowerToys autorun after installing as SYSTEM user.

Removed CreateScheduledTask custom action to handle task creation only from runner code. Image Resizer Moved from ModernWPF to WpfUI to refresh and modernize UI/UX. Thanks @niels9001! Keyboard Manager Rephrased labels to enhance clarity. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!

Added settings for automatic activation on startup. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Mouse Pointer Crosshairs Added settings for automatic activation on startup. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Peek Show correct file type for shortcuts. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fixed issue causing wrong file size to be displayed. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Show 1 byte instead of 1 bytes file size. Thanks @Deepak-Sangle!

Open URIs from developer files in default browser. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Show thumbnail and fallback to icon for unsupported files. Thanks @pedrolamas! PowerRename Updated OOBE gif. Thanks @ChaseKnowlden!

Localized renamed parts combo box.

Introduced advanced counter functionality.

Added remember last window size logic and optimized items sorting.

Enable "Enumerate items" option by default. PowerToys Run Fixed issue causing original search to be abandoned when cycling through results.

Updated device and bluetooth results for Settings plugin. Thanks @htcfreek!

Fixed InvalidOperationException exception thrown. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Add Base64 Decoding function to the Value Generator plugin. Thanks @LeagueOfPoro!

Added Keep shell open option for Shell plugin.

Added Crop And Lock to PowerToys plugin. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Registry Preview Updated AppBarButtons to use an explicit AppBarButton.Icon. Thanks @randyrants!

Fixed crash on clicking Save As button. Runner Removed unneeded RegisterWindowMessage from tray icon logic. Thanks @sredna!

Fixed startup looping issue.

Improved old logs and installers cleanup logic. Thanks @davidegiacometti! Screen Ruler Use proper resources file. Settings Fixed issue causing problems with modifier keys and ShortcutControl. Thanks @sh0ckj0ckey!

Fixed crash when clicking "Windows color settings" link.

Added support for launching Settings app directly.

Fixed issue causing DisplayDescription not showing for PowerToys Run PluginAdditionalOption.

Fixed issue causing FileLocksmith 'Show File Locksmith in' setting not showing correct value.

Fixed issue causing Awake on/off toggle in Settings flyout not to work when Settings Awake page is opened. Documentation Added documentation for PowerToys Run third-party plugins. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Fixed broken links in keyboardmanagerui.md. Thanks @shubhsardana29!

Updated core team in COMMUNITY.md.

Fixed broken links in ui-architecture.md. Thanks @SamB!

Updated community.valuegenerator.md with Base64DecodeRequest description. Development Updated test packages and StyleCop. Thanks @davidegiacometti!

Condense NuGet Restore into MSBuild Tasks. Thanks @snickler!

You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store, winget (Command Prompt as Administrator and enter the command: winget install --id Microsoft.PowerToys, or its repository on GitHub.