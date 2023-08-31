PowerToys 0.73 adds new Crop and Lock utility, FancyZones improvements, and more

It is update time for those using PowerToys on Windows 10 and 11. Version 0.73 is now available for download with numerous fixes, and improvements. This version includes a new utility called Crop And Lock, it allows you to select an application and crop it into a smaller window or thumbnail. Keyboard manager now supports Numpad, FancyZones contains code improvements and refactor and more.
Here are the highlights of the update:
- Keyboard manager now supports Numpad. Note, with previously bound hotkeys stored in settings.json would only react to non-Numpad keys now. If a user wishes to restore the previous behavior, it could be done by manually adding another binding for the Numpad variant.
- New utility: Crop And Lock allows you to crop a current application into a smaller window or just create a thumbnail. Focus the target window and press the shortcut to start cropping.
- FancyZones code improvements and refactor.
- Modernized ImageResizer UX.
- PowerRename advanced counter functionality.
And the full changelog is below:
General
Added missing CoUninitialize call in elevation logic. Thanks @sredna!
New utility: Crop And Lock. Thanks @robmikh! and @kevinguo305!
Added new /helped fabric bot command to GitHub repo. Thanks @Aaron-Junker!
Fixed crashes caused by invalid settings. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
Always On Top
Added border transparency.
FancyZones
Fixed issue causing canvas zones being drawn only when dragging in zone area.
Fixed user-defined default layout highlighting issue.
Refactored and improved code quality.
Fixed issue causing wrong layout to be applied when duplicating non-selected layout.
File Locksmith
Icon update. Thanks @jmaraujouy!
File Explorer add-ons
Fixed issue causing thumbnail previewers to lock files.
-
Open URIs from developer files in default browser. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
Installer
Fixed PowerToys autorun after installing as SYSTEM user.
Removed CreateScheduledTask custom action to handle task creation only from runner code.
Image Resizer
Moved from ModernWPF to WpfUI to refresh and modernize UI/UX. Thanks @niels9001!
Keyboard Manager
Rephrased labels to enhance clarity. Thanks @Jay-o-Way!
Keyboard manager now supports Numpad. Note, with previously bound hotkeys stored in settings.json would only react to non-Numpad keys now. If a user wishes to restore the previous behavior, it could be done by manually adding another binding for the Numpad variant.
Mouse Highlighter
Fixed highlighter being invisible issue for Always on Top windows.
-
Mouse Pointer Crosshairs
Added settings for automatic activation on startup. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
Peek
Show correct file type for shortcuts. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
-
-
Show 1 byte instead of 1 bytes file size. Thanks @Deepak-Sangle!
Open URIs from developer files in default browser. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
Show thumbnail and fallback to icon for unsupported files. Thanks @pedrolamas!
PowerRename
Updated OOBE gif. Thanks @ChaseKnowlden!
-
-
Introduced advanced counter functionality.
Added remember last window size logic and optimized items sorting.
Enable "Enumerate items" option by default.
PowerToys Run
Fixed issue causing original search to be abandoned when cycling through results.
-
-
Fixed InvalidOperationException exception thrown. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
Add Base64 Decoding function to the Value Generator plugin. Thanks @LeagueOfPoro!
-
-
Added Crop And Lock to PowerToys plugin. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
Registry Preview
Updated AppBarButtons to use an explicit AppBarButton.Icon. Thanks @randyrants!
-
Fixed crash on clicking Save As button.
Runner
Removed unneeded RegisterWindowMessage from tray icon logic. Thanks @sredna!
-
-
Improved old logs and installers cleanup logic. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
Screen Ruler
Use proper resources file.
Settings
Fixed issue causing problems with modifier keys and ShortcutControl. Thanks @sh0ckj0ckey!
-
-
Added support for launching Settings app directly.
Fixed issue causing DisplayDescription not showing for PowerToys Run PluginAdditionalOption.
-
-
Documentation
Added documentation for PowerToys Run third-party plugins. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
-
-
-
Fixed broken links in ui-architecture.md. Thanks @SamB!
Updated community.valuegenerator.md with Base64DecodeRequest description.
Development
Updated test packages and StyleCop. Thanks @davidegiacometti!
Condense NuGet Restore into MSBuild Tasks. Thanks @snickler!
You can download PowerToys from the Microsoft Store, winget (Command Prompt as Administrator and enter the command: winget install --id Microsoft.PowerToys, or its repository on GitHub.
