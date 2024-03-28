Predator: Hunting Grounds will get payback time with its Xbox Series X|S launch in late 2024

In 2020, developer IllFonic and publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment released the movie-based multiplayer shooter Predator: Hunting Grounds. However, because Sony was publishing the game, it was only released for the PS4 and Windows PCs. Today, IllFonic announced it has gotten the publishing rights to the game from Sony and is working to release Predator Hunting Grounds for Microsoft's Xbox Series X and S consoles.

In an email press release, Illfonic revealed that the Xbox Series X and S versions, along with one for Sony's PlayStation 5 console, will launch sometime in late 2024. Illfonic states:

This release is focused on next-gen running on Unreal 4.27, Vivox, and Wwise, with a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition offered.

Before that version is released, IllFonic will release a new free patch for the game in April on PC and PS4 that will include improvements for player movement, balance changes for weapons, and more.

Even more interesting is that IllFonic plans to add some additional content to the game. Details are scarce, but the developer says we can expect "New Predators" to be added in the winter of 2024, and "More new Predators" will be included in the spring of 2025.

The game's premise is similar to the first Predator movie. You can play as one of a team of human soldiers in a deep jungle trying to find and kill the alien trophy hunter. You can also hunt that human team as the Predator with its light-bending camouflage and its various weapons.

After the release of the main game, some paid DLC packs added characters from the Predator films, including Dutch from the first movie, voiced by Arnold Schwarzenegger, along with the sniper Isabelle from Predators, voiced by Alice Braga. It also added a bunch of alternate Predator characters as well.