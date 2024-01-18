Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is among the games added to NVIDIA GeForce NOW this week

The NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming service is adding more games to its growing library of titles again this week. The biggest new release is Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the latest game in Ubisoft's long-running series.
The game was first announced in June 2023, and is a return of sorts to its original gameplay roots, as you control a new Prince in a 2.5D platformer. Here's Ubisoft's description:
Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate. Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities.
NVIDIA's press release also reveals that Capcom's 2023 mech-dinosaur online action game Exoprimal is finally joining GeForce NOW this week. Here's the full list of new games being added to the service:
- Those Who Remain (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Jan. 16)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (New release on Ubisoft and Ubisoft+, Jan. 18)
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (New release on Steam and Xbox, available for PC Game Pass, Jan. 18)
- New Cycle (New release on Steam, Jan. 18)
- Beacon Pines (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Exoprimal (Steam)
- FAR: Changing Tides (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- Going Under (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store)
- The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails (Steam)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Xbox, available on the Microsoft Store
We are still waiting for the service to add two promised, and major, games from Blizzard: Diablo IV and Overwatch 2. GeForce NOW will also add a new Day Pass in early February so people can access its Priority and Ultimate plans for 24 hours without having to spend more money on a monthly fee.
