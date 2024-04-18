Nvidia GeForce NOW adds six new games this week but will soon remove League of Legends

The Nvidia GeForce NOW cloud gaming service will be adding six games to its library of titles this week. Unfortunately, one of the biggest PC games will soon be removed from the service due to an upcoming update for that game.

In a blog post, Nvidia revealed that No Rest for the Wicked is one of the games that will be added to GeForce Now this week, which will launch in early access today via Steam. This is the latest game from Moon Studios, best known as the team behind the Ori series of titles. The game is being published by Take-Two Interactive's Private Division. Here's a quick description:

Amid a plague-ridden world, step into the boots of a Cerim, a holy warrior on a desperate mission. The Great Pestilence has ravaged the land of Sacra, and a new king reigns. As a colonialist inquisition unfolds, engage in visceral combat, battle plague-infested creatures and uncover the secrets of the continent. Make the character you want with the game’s flexible soft-class system, explore a rich storyline, and prepare for intense boss battles as you build up the town of Sacrament.

Here's the full list of these six games that will be added to GeForce NOW this week;

Kill It With Fire 2 (New release on Steam, April 16)

The Crew Motorfest (New release on Steam, April 18)

No Rest for the Wicked (New release on Steam, April 18)

Evil West (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Lightyear Frontier (Steam)

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered (Steam)

The blog post also reveals that League of Legends, the popular MOBA title from Riot Games, will soon leave GeForce NOW. The reason is that Riot plans to update the game with version 14.9 that will add the Vanguard security software. This is Riot's attempt to fight off bots and scripts used by cheaters in the game. However, the software doesn't allow the game to work on virtual machines.

As a result, Nvidia says League of Legends will be removed from GeForce Now when the 14.9 update goes live. That is expected to happen on May 1. The game will be playable on the service until that date.