Minimalistic platformer LOVE is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

The Epic Games Store is back with the second weekly giveaway of 2024, and replacing Sail Forth from last week is a copy of LOVE. PC gamers now have an entire week to grab a free copy of the title and keep it forever. This is the first time that the indie game has been available for free on any platform, though usually it is available for a fairly inexpensive price.

Developed by Fred Wood and released in 2014, the indie title offers a minimalistic platforming experience that has a focus on being challenging. Each level is formed from pixels using three colors, black for the background, white for objects, and a different color for the platforms players can use.

While the difficulty can be high, the title lets players set up their own checkpoints. In standard mode, only 100 lives are given to finish the game in one run, with 16 original levels, three bonus levels from the sequel, and several remixed stages also available.

Here are the game's key features as described by the developer:

16 Original Levels

3 Bonus levels from LOVE 2: kuso

Dedicated Speedrun Mode for intense competition across the whole game or individual levels

18 Unlockable Epic Achievements

A competitive scoring system for competitive players

The ability to set your own checkpoint anywhere you want

Full Gamepad Support

Custom Level Support via mod.io

10 Extra Remix Levels with source files

Usually costing $2.99 to purchase when not on sale, the LOVE giveaway is slated to remain active on the Epic Games Store until January 25. A new giveaway will take its place on the same date as well, which has been revealed to be a copy of Infinifactory, the sandbox puzzle game developed by Zachtronics, the studio behind hits like Opus Magnum and SHENZHEN I/O.