Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown announced, a new 2.5D side-scrolling entry

The Prince of Persia franchise is getting a new entry after 13 years, with Ubisoft announcing Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown today at the Summer Game Fest showcase today. Taking a step away from the usual 3D platforming action of the franchise, the new entry is taking a 2.5D approach. Watch the gameplay trailer above.

Ubisoft Montpellier is developing this new experience, and players are taking the role of Sargon, a brand-new prince. The studio has previously worked on side-scrolling games like Rayman Legends and Valiant Hearts. Here's how the studio described the upcoming entry:

Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate. Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities.

Of course, this is not the only Prince of Persia project that Ubisoft has cooking either. The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is also happening still, though it has been going through a rough development period for some years now. Recently, the original developer Ubisoft Montreal took over the development to reboot the project.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches January 18, 2024 across PC (Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Amazon Luna. Ubisoft+ subscribers are also getting the game day one on PC, Xbox, and Luna platforms.

Expect to see more of the game during Ubisoft's own Forward presentation which goes live next week on June 12.