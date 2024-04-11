Fallout titles, Gigantic: Rampage Edition and more games join Nvidia GeForce NOW

Nvidia's popular GeForce NOW service is being bolstered with support for more games as another weekly wave has landed. The second drop of April comes with 10 games to stream via the cloud, and the highlights are Bethesda's Fallout games, with Bethesda's most recently released two entries, Fallout 4 and Fallout 76, joining the collection.

Fallout 4 is the most recent mainline entry to the hugely popular RPG franchise by Bethesda Game Studios. Released in 2015, the title offers a post-apocalyptic open world to explore containing the city of Boston and the surrounding Massachusetts region. Taking place 210 years after a great war that decimated the US, the story has the player exploring the "The Commonwealth" in search of their missing child.

Meanwhile, Fallout 76 offers a fully multiplayer experience. Set as a prequel to previous games, this title has players adventuring across the ruins of West Virginia, or Appalachia in-game, to complete quests, defeat the mutated monstrosities, and survive other dangers together with each other. Released in 2018, the live service title is still receiving updates from Bethesda.

The games' arrival is great for those who are watching the brand-new Fallout TV adaptation too, which just released today on Amazon Prime Video.

Here are all the 10 games, and their supported platforms, joining Nvidia GeForce NOW this week:

Gigantic: Rampage Edition (New release on Steam, April 9)

(New release on Steam, April 9) Inkbound 1.0 (New release, on Steam, April 9)

(New release, on Steam, April 9) Broken Roads (New release on Steam, April 10)

(New release on Steam, April 10) Infection Free Zone (New release on Steam, April 11)

(New release on Steam, April 11) Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (New release on Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, April 11)

(New release on Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, April 11) Backpack Battles (Steam)

(Steam) Fallout 4 (Steam)

(Steam) Fallout 76 (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) Ghostrunner (Epic Games Store, free April 11-18)

(Epic Games Store, free April 11-18) Terra Invicta (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

For those who missed it, Gigantic: Rampage Edition is the five versus five MOBA title that was recently revived by Developer Abstraction Games and Gearbox Publishing (now Arc Games).

With this wave out of the way, expect to see another announcement for what new games are receiving support on GeForce NOW next week too.