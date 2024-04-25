Nvidia GeForce NOW adds more Blizzard games and Manor Lords to its cloud service this week

The Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming service is ending the month of April by adding 16 games to its library of PC titles. Among them are four older games from Blizzard Entertainment, along with one of the most highly anticipated new PC games of 2024.

In a blog post, Nvidia stated that StarCraft Remastered, StarCraft II, Diablo II: Resurrected, and Diablo III are all being added for gamers who have purchased or will buy these titles via Blizzard's Battle.net service. GeForce NOW has already added other Battle.net games like Diablo IV, Overwatch 2, Call of Duty HQ and Hearthstone.

Also being added this week to the service is Manor Lords. The medical city-builder game will officially launch as an Early Access game on Steam on Friday. The game was developed by one person, Greg Styczeń, but it has become very highly anticipated with over 3 million Steam accounts wishlisting it before its launch. It will also debut as a Day One release on Microsoft's PC Game Pass subscription service.

Here's the full list of the games that will be added this week to Nvidia GeForce NOW:

Dead Island 2 (New release on Steam, April 22)

Bellwright (New release on Steam, April 23)

Phantom Fury (New release on Steam, April 23)

Oddsparks: An Automation Adventure (New release on Steam, April 24)

Age of Water (New release on Steam, April 25)

Manor Lords (New release on Steam and Xbox, April 26, available on PC Game Pass)

9-Bit Armies: A Bit Too Far (Steam)

Diablo II: Resurrected (Battle.net)

Diablo III (Battle.net)

Dragon’s Dogma 2 Character Creator & Storage (Steam)

Islands of Insight (Steam)

Metaball (Steam)

StarCraft Remastered (Battle.net)

StarCraft II (Battle.net)

Stargate: Timekeepers (Steam)

Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (Steam)

Also, if you connect to the service with an Apple Mac an M3, M3 Pro or M3 Max processor, you can now stream games on GeForce NOW with AV1 support which should result in a better game experience.