This Windows 10 Chuwi HeroBook Air Laptop is down to just $160 on Amazon

We've covered and reviewed Chuwi gear extensively in the past and always came to the conclusion that it is decent hardware at a very attractive price, and now you can pick up the Chuwi HeroBook Air at 35% off for just $160.65, that's $88.35 off the $249 list price and you get a whole lot more than your typical Chromebook for that. You may be wondering what you get for that money; well, here is a brief run down of the specs:

Display: 11.6 LCD IPS panel

Resolution: FullHD (1366 x 768 px)

Screen ratio: 16:10

Angle of view: 178º

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020, Dual Core Frequency of use (turbo): 2.8 GHz

Graphics card: Intel UHD Graphics 600, up to 650 mHz

RAM memory: 4 GB DDR4

Storage capacity: Type: 128 GB SSD

Expandable by an SSD hard disk

QWERTY keyboard, US Layout

Connections: WiFi: 2.4G WiFi 802.11 b/G/n, Bluetooth: v4.2

Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1x mini HDMI 1.4, 1x Jack 3.5 mm, 1x Power input

4800 mAh / 36.48 Wh / 7.6v lithium polymer battery

Usage time: up to 9 hours

Operating system included: Windows 10 Home

Webcam: 0.3 Mpx

Material: Eco-friendly metal/plastic

Dimensions: 278 x 168 x 3 mm

Weight: 910 Gr

Color: Silver

As you can see it comes equipped with a Gemini Lake series of Intel Celeron Processor and it built with "eco-friendly" plastics and metals, so you can brag this to all your friends.

At the time of posting there are only 17 left in stock. This product is also eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt and 2-year extended protection can be added for $39.99. If you are a Prime member this also qualifies for free delivery.

As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.