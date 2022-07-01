This Windows 10 Chuwi HeroBook Air Laptop is down to just $160 on Amazon

We've covered and reviewed Chuwi gear extensively in the past and always came to the conclusion that it is decent hardware at a very attractive price, and now you can pick up the Chuwi HeroBook Air at 35% off for just $160.65, that's $88.35 off the $249 list price and you get a whole lot more than your typical Chromebook for that. You may be wondering what you get for that money; well, here is a brief run down of the specs:
- Display: 11.6 LCD IPS panel
- Resolution: FullHD (1366 x 768 px)
- Screen ratio: 16:10
- Angle of view: 178º
- Processor: Intel Celeron N4020, Dual Core Frequency of use (turbo): 2.8 GHz
- Graphics card: Intel UHD Graphics 600, up to 650 mHz
- RAM memory: 4 GB DDR4
- Storage capacity: Type: 128 GB SSD
- Expandable by an SSD hard disk
- QWERTY keyboard, US Layout
- Connections: WiFi: 2.4G WiFi 802.11 b/G/n, Bluetooth: v4.2
- Ports: 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, 1x mini HDMI 1.4, 1x Jack 3.5 mm, 1x Power input
- 4800 mAh / 36.48 Wh / 7.6v lithium polymer battery
- Usage time: up to 9 hours
- Operating system included: Windows 10 Home
- Webcam: 0.3 Mpx
- Material: Eco-friendly metal/plastic
- Dimensions: 278 x 168 x 3 mm
- Weight: 910 Gr
- Color: Silver
As you can see it comes equipped with a Gemini Lake series of Intel Celeron Processor and it built with "eco-friendly" plastics and metals, so you can brag this to all your friends.
At the time of posting there are only 17 left in stock. This product is also eligible for return, refund or replacement within 30 days of receipt and 2-year extended protection can be added for $39.99. If you are a Prime member this also qualifies for free delivery.
Get the Chuwi HeroBook Air for $160.65 (list price $249)
As an Amazon Associate, Neowin may earn commission from qualifying purchases.
7 Comments - Add comment
Advertisement