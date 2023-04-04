Quantum Break, Borderlands, and Diablo II slashed in this week's Deals with Gold

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold and Spotlight sale. This week's discounts were announced a few hours ago and remain valid now through April 10, 2023. Titles from Borderlands, Forza Horizon, Sid Meier, and other franchises are available for substantially less.
Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- A Juggler’s Tale | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- A Plague Tale Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | DWG*
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Experimental Aircraft Series Set | Add-On | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 25th Anniversary DLC – Original Aircraft Series – Set | Add-On | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-01 FALKEN Set | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-11F Raven Set | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADFX-01 Morgan Set | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F%2FA-18F Super Hornet Block III Set | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Ten Million Relief Plan | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Archaica: The Path Of Light | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Aspire – Ina’s Tale | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- BattleBlock Theater | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Black Legend | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2: Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2: Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2 | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Breakers Collection | Smart Delivery | 25% | DWG*
- Clumsy Rush | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | DWG*
- Code Vein: Season Pass | Add-On | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Cosmic Top Secret | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Crazy Gravity | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Cyber Pool | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- DayD: Through Time | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Demon’s Tier+ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Dex | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Diablo II: Resurrected | Smart Delivery | 67% | DWG*
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Embr | Smart Delivery | 70% | DWG*
- Encodya | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Endzone – A World Apart: Complete Edition | Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Endzone – A World Apart: Distant Places | Add-On | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- Fighter Within | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Firework – a modern tale | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Fishing Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- For The King | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 and Forza Horizon 4 Premium Editions Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Galaxy Shooter DX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Get 10 Quest | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Gnomes Garden 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Gnomes Garden: New Home | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Grow Up | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Hungry Shark World | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Journey To The Savage Planet: Employee Of The Month | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 20% | DWG*
- KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series: Special Bundle | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- League of Enthusiastic Losers + Clumsy Rush | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- Legend of Keepers: Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- Little Nightmares – The Depths DLC | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- MEGALAN 11 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | DWG*
- MEGALAN 11 (Xbox Series X|S) | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | DWG*
- Moon Raider | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | DWG*
- Multidimensions and Dreams | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Murder Diaries 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 35% | DWG*
- Mushroom Quest | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Octonaut | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- OmegaBot | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | DWG*
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows DLC Pack 1: Suiryu | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows DLC Pack 4: Garou | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- PAC-MAN CE DX+ – All You Can Eat Add On Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- PAC-MAN Museum+ | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Paradox Error | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Pity Pit | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Prince of Persia Classic | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Quantum Break | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Quantum Replica | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | DWG*
- Rayman Legends | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Retro Tanks | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Bond Enhancement Pack 2 | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Season Pass | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- SD GUNDAM BATTLE ALLIANCE Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Shadow Gangs | Xbox One X Enhanced | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- Shape Up | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w%2F Free Trial | 75% | DWG*
- Shoulders of Giants | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- SnowRunner | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | DWG*
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w%2F Free Trial | 80% | DWG*
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- STONE | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% | DWG*
- Super Sports Blast | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Month 1 Bonus | Add-On | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris – Blooming of Forget-me-not | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET – Collapse of Balance | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Tesla vs Lovecraft | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- The Surge 2 – Premium Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- The Surge: Augmented Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | DWG*
- Tip Top: Don’t fall! (Xbox Series X|S) | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | DWG*
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- We. The Revolution | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- ZOMBI | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
Xbox 360 Deals
- Battleblock Theater | Backward Compatible | 67% | Spotlight Sale
- Borderlands | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands 2 – Ultimate Vault Hunter Upgrade Pack 2 | Add-On | 67% | DWG*
- Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel | Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- LEGO Batman | Backward Compatible | 75% | LEGO Franchise Sale
- PAC-MAN CE DX+ All You Can Eat Add-on Pack | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- Rayman Legends | Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution | Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Sid Meier’s Pirates! | Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
Many of the games are also backwards compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
