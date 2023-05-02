Deals with Gold feat. 75% off Bioshock, 70% off Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week's discounts were announced a few hours ago and remain valid now through May 9, 2023. Titles from Battlefield, Call of Duty, Far Cry, and other franchises are available for substantially less.
Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- 11-11 Memories Retold | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- 1971 Project Helios | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- 7th Sector | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- 80’s OVERDRIVE | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- A Fold Apart | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- A Knight’s Quest | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- A Musical Story | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Advent Rising | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Adventures of Pip | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Aeon Must Die! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Golden Week Sale
- Aery – Calm Mind 3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | DWG*
- Aery – Path of Corruption | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Aeterna Noctis | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- AeternoBlade | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- AeternoBlade II | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Agent Intercept | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Aggelos | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Deep Discounts Sale
- AI: The Somnium Files | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES Nirvana Initiative | Xbox Play Anywhere | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- Air Guitar Warrior Gamepad Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Alder’s Blood: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% | DWG*
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition Upgrade | Add-On | 35% | DWG*
- AlphaLink | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Amazing Princess Sarah | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Ambition Record | Smart Delivery | 40% | DWG*
- American Fugitive | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- American Hero | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Ancestors Legacy | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Anodyne | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- APFTU | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Aragami 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Aragami: Shadow Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Deep Discounts Sale
- ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Arietta of Spirits | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Arise: A simple story | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Armed Emeth | Smart Delivery | 45% | Golden Week Sale
- Armello | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Armello – Deluxe Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Asdivine Hearts | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Asdivine Hearts I & II | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Asdivine Hearts II | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Illustrious Pirates Pack | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Multi-player Appearance Pack | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Assassin’s Creed IV Multi-player Gameplay Pack | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Steampunk Pack | Add-On | 70% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Streets of London Pack | Add-On | 70% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Victorian Legends Pack | Add-On | 70% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Unity – Revolutionary Armaments Pack | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Astro Aqua Kitty | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Atom RPG Supporter Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Aztech Forgotten Gods | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Balan Wonderworld | Smart Delivery | 70% | Golden Week Sale
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Ball laB | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Battle Axe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar | FPS Boost Series X|S | 80% | Golden Week Sale
- Battle Kid: Fortress of Peril | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- BEB: Super Mega Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- BioShock | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- BioShock 2 | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- BioShock Infinite | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Biped | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Blacksmith of the Sand Kingdom | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Blair Witch | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Blue Fire | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Bonkies | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Boris the Rocket | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- BouncyBoi in Puzzle Land | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles | Add-On | 60% | DWG*
- Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | DWG*
- Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Cannon Brawl | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 1: Dawn of the Arcade (’84 – ’88) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | Golden Week Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 2: Arcade Revolution (’89 – ’92) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | Golden Week Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Pack 3: Arcade Evolution (’92 – ’01) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | Golden Week Sale
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1, 2, and 3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Capcom Fighting Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Golden Week Sale
- Capcom Fighting Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Catlateral Damage: Remeowstered | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Chasm | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Chernobylite | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- ChromaGun | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Chronus Arc | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Chubby Pixel Mega Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Spotlight Sale
- City of Brass | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Clan N | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Code Vein | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- Color Symphony 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2/3 Bundle!! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Corpse Party | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Golden Week Sale
- Crash Bandicoot 4 Its About Time | Smart Delivery | 67% | DWG*
- Crash Drive 3 | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Crazy Athletics – Summer Sports and Games | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Creepy Tale | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Crimson Spires | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Cris Tales | Smart Delivery | 80% | Golden Week Sale
- Cruz Brothers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Deep Discounts Sale
- CUBERS: ARENA | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Curious Expedition 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Darkestville Castle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- DEADCRAFT | Smart Delivery | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- DEADCRAFT Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | DWG*
- Deep Diving Adventures | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Deep Sky Derelicts: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Deiland: Pocket Planet | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Character Pass | Add-On | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- Demon’s Tilt | Xbox Play Anywhere | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Destropolis | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed: Skin Pack | Add-On | 20% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Destroy All Humans! Skin Pack | Add-On | 40% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Golden Week Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Golden Week Sale
- Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Golden Week Sale
- Donut County | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | DWG*
- Door Kickers: Action Squad | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Double Cross | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Dragon Ball FighterZ | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- Dragon Ball The Breakers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- Dragon Lapis | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Dragon Prana | Smart Delivery | 35% | Golden Week Sale
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- Dragon Question XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 35% | Golden Week Sale
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- Dragon’s Lair Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Drawful 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Drizzlepath: Deja Vu | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Droid Trivia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- DUCATI – 90th Anniversary | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Dynasty Warriors 9 – All Season Passes Set | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Dynasty Warriors 9 – Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass | Add-On | 60% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 55% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Dynasty Warriors 9 – Season Pass 3 | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Dynasty Warriors 9 – Special Scenario Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Dynasty Warriors 9 – Special Weapon Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Dysmantle | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Element Space | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Elemental War TD | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights | Smart Delivery | 45% | Golden Week Sale
- Enter The Gungeon | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Esports Life Tycoon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Etherborn | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Evergate | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Everreach: Project Eden | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Extinction: Days Of Dolorum Season Pass | Add-On | 85% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Fallen Legion Revenants | Smart Delivery | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- Fallen Legion: Rise to Glory | Smart Delivery | 33% | Golden Week Sale
- Far Cry 5 Care Package | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Far Cry 5 Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | DWG*
- FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water | Smart Delivery | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse | Smart Delivery | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- Feather | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Feist | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Fernz Gate | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Fight’N Rage | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Final Fantasy IX | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY TYPE-0 HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy VII | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY X/X-2 HD Remaster | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XII THE ZODIAC AGE | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV MULTIPLAYER: COMRADES | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV POCKET EDITION HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV ROYAL PACK | Add-On | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV Season Pass | Add-On | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE GLADIOLUS | Add-On | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE IGNIS | Add-On | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- FINAL FANTASY XV: EPISODE PROMPTO | Add-On | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Final Vendetta | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Flaskoman | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Flippin Kaktus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Fortnite – Anime Legends Pack | Add-On | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- Fortnite – Corrupted Legends Pack | Add-On | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Fortnite – Tech Future Pack | Add-On | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Four Sided Fantasy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Frane: Dragons’ Odyssey | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Furi | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Fury Unleashed | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Gene Rain Wind Tower: Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Georifters | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Get Even | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Rebellion | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Ghosts ‘n Goblins Resurrection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Golazo! 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Golf Club: Wasteland | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Gotham Knights: Visionary Pack | Add-On | 60% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Graveyard Keeper | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Guilt Battle Arena | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Gunscape | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- HardCube + Mystery Mine Bundle | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Hatsune Miku Jigsaw Puzzle | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | DWG*
- Hatsune Miku Logic Paint S | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | DWG*
- Heirs of the Kings | Smart Delivery | 30% | DWG*
- Hell Let Loose – False Front | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hell Let Loose – Hot Drop | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hell Let Loose – Lethal Tide | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hell Let Loose – Red Steel | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hell Let Loose – Skull Bucket | Add-On | 25% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hell Let Loose – Tropic Fever | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hell Let Loose – Upper Echelon | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Help Will Come Tomorrow | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Henchman Story | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Hexagroove: Tactical DJ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Horatio Goes Snowboarding | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Horizon Chase Turbo | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Hot Wheels – Cyberpunk Customization Pack | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hot Wheels – Cyberpunk Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hot Wheels – Haunted Customization Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Haunted Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Holiday Season Customization Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Holiday Season Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Hot Rod Customization Pack | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hot Wheels – Hot Rod Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hot Wheels – Outer Space Customization Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Outer Space Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Pink Fashion Customization Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Pink Fashion Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Retro Game Customization Pack | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hot Wheels – Retro Game Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Hot Wheels – Skaters Customization Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Skaters Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Tropical Wave Customization Pack | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Hot Wheels – Tropical Wave Customization Pack – Xbox Series X|S | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- House Flipper | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Ikaruga | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Imagine Earth | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- ImmortalLegacy:TheJadeCipherConsoleEdition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Industria | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Inertial Drift | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Infinite Links | Smart Delivery | 35% | DWG*
- Initial 2: New Stage & Xuan Yuan Sword Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Injustice 2 – Black Manta | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2 – Darkseid | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2 – Enchantress | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2 – Red Hood | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2 – Starfire | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1 | Add-On | 85% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2 | Add-On | 85% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3 | Add-On | 85% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2: Hellboy | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2: Infinite Transforms | Add-On | 80% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2: Raiden | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2: Sub-Zero | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice 2: TMNT | Add-On | 80% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Injustice – The Atom | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Ion Fury | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Jalopy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Jelly Brawl | Xbox One X Enhanced | 30% | DWG*
- Jet Kave Adventure | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure All-Star Battle | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- Jump King | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Kamikaze Veggies | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Katamari Damacy REROLL | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Katana Kata | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | DWG*
- Kill It With Fire | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Kingdom Hearts III | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory (International) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Kingdom Hearts – HD 1.5+2.5 Remix | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Kingdom Hearts – HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind | Add-On | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- KINGDOM HEARTS Ⅲ Re Mind + CONCERT VIDEO | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Knights and Bikes | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- LA-MULANA | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- LA-MULANA 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Legend of the Tetrarchs | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Legendary Eleven | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- LEGO Bricktales | Smart Delivery | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 67% | May the 4th Sale
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | May the 4th Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | May the 4th Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | Smart Delivery | 60% | May the 4th Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Character Collection 2 | Add-On | 60% | May the 4th Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Character Collection | Add-On | 60% | May the 4th Sale
- Legrand Legacy: Tale of the Fatebounds | Xbox Play Anywhere | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Liege Dragon | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Light Fairytale Episode 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! | Smart Delivery | 20% | Golden Week Sale
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! Deluxe Upgrade Bundle | Add-On | 20% | Golden Week Sale
- Little Nightmares | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Little Nightmares I & II Bundle | Smart Delivery | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Live by the Sword: Tactics | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- Lost Ember | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Lost Judgment Season Pass | Add-On | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- LUMINES REMASTERED | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Machinarium & Creaks Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Mafia II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Mail Mole | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Maldita Castilla EX – Cursed Castile | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Maneater | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Marenian Tavern Story: Patty And The Hungry God | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Smart Delivery | 70% | DWG*
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | DWG*
- Mask of Mists | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Mato Anomalies | Smart Delivery | 35% | Golden Week Sale
- Mato Anomalies Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 33% | Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man 11 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Megaquarium | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Miden Tower | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Mighty No. 9 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Mina & Michi | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Minerva’s Den | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | DWG*
- Monster Hunter Rise | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Kit | Add-On | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Monster Viator | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Morkredd | Smart Delivery | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – Alien | Add-On | 70% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – Goro | Add-On | 70% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – Leatherface | Add-On | 70% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – Predator | Add-On | 70% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – Tremor | Add-On | 70% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Mortal Kombat X – Triborg | Add-On | 70% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- MotoGP 19 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- MotoGP 21 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Mulaka | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Munchkin: Quacked Quest | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- My Friend Pedro | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Golden Week Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Celebration Wear Set | Add-On | 60% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Villainous Wear Set | Add-On | 60% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Weekend Clothes 1-A Lively Set | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- My Hero One’s Justice 2 Weekend Clothes 1-A Serious Set | Add-On | 75% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- My Memory of Us | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- My Time at Portia – Housewarming Gift Set | Add-On | 60% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- N++ (NPLUSPLUS) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Naraka: Bladepoint – Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- NARAKA: BLADEPOINT – Ultimate Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Golden Week Sale
- Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Golden Week Sale
- Necropolis | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- NeonLore | Smart Delivery | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- New Super Lucky’s Tale | Xbox Game Pass | 67% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Nexomon + Nexomon: Extinction – Complete Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- Nexomon: Extinction | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Niche – a genetics survival game | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- NieR: Automata – Become As Gods Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- No More Heroes 3 Xbox | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- No More Heroes 3 Xbox Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Octopath Traveler | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- One Dog Story | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- One Piece World Seeker | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- One Piece World Seeker Pre-Order DLC Bundle | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- One Piece: Burning Blood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Pre-Order DLC Pack | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- One True Hero | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Onimusha: Warlords | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Onsen Master | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Orcs Must Die! 3 | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Orcs Must Die! 3 Bundle | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Out of Line | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Out of the Box: Xbox Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Outbreak Diamond Collection | Smart Delivery | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Outbreak: Endless Nightmares | Smart Delivery | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Override 2 Season Pass | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League | Smart Delivery | 80% | Golden Week Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League – Bemular – Fighter DLC | Add-On | 65% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League – Black King – Fighter DLC | Add-On | 65% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Override 2: Super Mech League – Dan Moroboshi DLC | Add-On | 65% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Owlboy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Pawarumi | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- PC Building Simulator | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle | Smart Delivery | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- Persona 5 Royal | Xbox Game Pass | 35% | Golden Week Sale
- PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Phantom Breaker: Omnia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Phantom Trigger | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Pharaonic | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- PictoQuest | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Pig Eat Ball | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 1 | Add-On | 33% | May the 4th Sale
- Pinball FX – Star Wars Pinball Collection 2 | Add-On | 33% | May the 4th Sale
- Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Planet of the Eyes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Pool Nation FX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Pool Nation Snooker Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Potata: Fairy Flower | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Potion Permit: Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- Pumped BMX Pro | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Pumpkin Jack | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Pure Chase 80’s | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Pure Chess Grandmaster Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Pure Pool | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- PUSS! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- QUByte Classics – Jim Power: The Lost Dimension Collection by Piko | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- QUByte Classics: Zero Tolerance Collection by PIKO | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- R-Type Final 2 | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- R-Type Final 2 Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 2 | Add-On | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- R-Type Final 2 Stage Pass Volume 3 | Add-On | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- Raccoon City Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Radiant Silvergun | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Realpolitiks New Power | Xbox Play Anywhere | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Rememoried | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Remoteness | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Research and Destroy | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 0 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 3 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 5 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 6 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Biohazard Gold Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil 7 Gold Edition & Village Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil Triple Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil Village | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil Village Gold Edition | Smart Delivery | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil Village – Winters’ Expansion | Add-On | 25% | Golden Week Sale
- Resident Evil: Deluxe Origins Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- Reverie Knights Tactics | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- RICO | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- RIDE 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- RiftStar Raiders | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Rising Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- RoboPhobik | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Rogue Legacy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Romancing SaGa 2 | Xbox Play Anywhere | 70% | Golden Week Sale
- Romancing SaGa 3 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Golden Week Sale
- Rooten | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Rune Factory 4 Special | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Rush Rally Origins | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Samurai Warriors 5 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- Samurai Warriors 5 Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- Samurai Warriors 5 Season Pass | Add-On | 40% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- SCARLET NEXUS Pre-Order Bundle | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Screencheat | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Season Pass – Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin | Add-On | 20% | Golden Week Sale
- SELF: Where’s my father | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Serious Sam 4 | Xbox Game Pass | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Severed Steel | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Shalnor Legends: Sacred Lands | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- She Sees Red Interactive Movie | Xbox Play Anywhere | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Golden Week Sale
- Shing! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Shoppe Keep | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Shotgun Farmers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Siegecraft Commander | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Silver Nornir | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Golden Week Sale
- Sir Lovelot | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Slay The Spire | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Sleepin’ Deeply | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Smash Boats Waterlogged Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Snakeybus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Sniper Elite 4 Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Snooker 19 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Snooker Nation Championship | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Solos | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Soul Hackers 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Soulcalibur VI | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC10: Character Creation Set D | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC12: Character Creation Set E | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC14: Character Creation Set F | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC3: Character Creation Set A | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC5: Character Creation Set B | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- SOULCALIBUR VI – DLC8: Character Creation Set C | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Soulstice | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% | Golden Week Sale
- Soulstice: Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 30% | Golden Week Sale
- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake – Costume Pack DLC | Add-On | 20% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- STAB STAB STAB! | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Star Hunter DX | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- STAR OCEAN THE DIVINE FORCE DIGITAL DELUXE EDITION | Smart Delivery | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II | EA Play | 60% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Republic Commando | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars Squadrons | EA Play | 85% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 50% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 75% | May the 4th Sale
- State of Mind | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Steampunk Tower 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Steel Rats | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- STELLATUM | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Story of a Gladiator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town – Digital Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Strange Brigade Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Strange of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Golden Week Sale
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Golden Week Sale
- Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Golden Week Sale
- Strider | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Golden Week Sale
- Strong Moon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Submerged | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Submerged: Hidden Depths | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Summer in Mara | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Super Ninja Miner | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 15% | Spotlight Sale
- Super Tennis Blast | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Super Toy Cars | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Super Toy Cars 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- SuperMash | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Golden Week Sale
- Symmetry | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Tales of Arise – Beach Time Triple Pack (Male) | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tales of Arise – Collaboration Costume Pack | Add-On | 40% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tales of Arise – Premium Costume Pack | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tales of Arise – SAO Collaboration Pack | Add-On | 35% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tales of Arise – School Life Triple Pack (Female) | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tales of Arise – Warring States Outfits Triple Pack (Female) | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Golden Week Sale
- Tamarin | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Tears of Avia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Telling Lies | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Teratopia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Tetragon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Tetris Effect: Connected | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- The Church in the Darkness | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Deep Discounts Sale
- The Council – Episode 2: Hide And Seek | Add-On | 75% | DWG*
- The Council – Episode 3: Ripples | Add-On | 75% | DWG*
- The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges | Add-On | 75% | DWG*
- The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate | Add-On | 75% | DWG*
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- The Crew 2 – Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- The Dark Side of the Moon: An Interactive FMV Thriller | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 45% | DWG*
- The DioField Chronicle | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- The DioField Chronicle Digitale Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- The Disney Afternoon Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | DWG*
- The end is nahual: If I may say so | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | DWG*
- The Final Station | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- The Forbidden Arts | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- The Jackbox Party Starter | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 75% | Golden Week Sale
- The Long Dark: Tales from the Far Territory | Add-On | 15% | Spotlight Sale
- The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- The Occupation | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- The Path of Motus | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- The Rumble Fish 2 | Smart Delivery | 20% | Golden Week Sale
- The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Beatrice | Add-On | 20% | Golden Week Sale
- The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Greed | Add-On | 20% | Golden Week Sale
- The Rumble Fish 2 Additional Character – Hazama | Add-On | 20% | Golden Week Sale
- The Solitaire Conspiracy | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- The Stillness of the Wind | PC | 85% | Deep Discounts Sale
- The Surge: The Good The Bad And The Augmented Expansion | Add-On | 33% | Spotlight Sale
- Thea 2: The Shattering | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- theHunter: Call of the Wild | Xbox Game Pass | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Thumper | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Ticket to Ride | Xbox Play Anywhere | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Time Loader | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Timothy vs the Aliens | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Tip Top: Don’t fall! | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Santa Blanca | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Unidad | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction | Smart Delivery | 70% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | DWG*
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction – REACT Strike Pack | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Safari Bundle | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege: Gemstones Bundle | Add-On | 50% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Tony and Clyde | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Trailmakers | Xbox Game Pass | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Treasure Hunter Simulator | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | DWG*
- Trophy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Trove – Dynomighty Miner | Add-On | 33% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Trove – Eclipse Pack | Add-On | 33% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Trove – Geode Companion Pack 1 | Add-On | 33% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Trove – Geode Companion Pack 2 | Add-On | 33% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Trove – Square Necessities | Add-On | 33% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Trulon: The Shadow Engine | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Tyd wag vir Niemand | Xbox Play Anywhere | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Under the Jolly Roger | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Under the Jolly Roger Complete Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- UnMetal | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Unto The End | Xbox Play Anywhere | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Unusual Findings | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | DWG*
- Urban Trial Tricky Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Valfaris | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Golden Week Sale
- Valkyria Revolution | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Golden Week Sale
- Valley | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Vambrace: Cold Soul | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- VASARA Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Void Bastards | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Vosaria: Lair of the Forgotten | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Warp Drive | Smart Delivery | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4: Season Pass | Add-On | 40% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- WARRIORS OROCHI 4: The Ultimate Upgrade Pack Deluxe Edition | Add-On | 40% | Golden Week Sale
- WARSAW Console Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Black Hat Pack | Add-On | 67% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – EliteSec Pack | Add-On | 67% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Fully Decked Out Bundle | Add-On | 67% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Glow_Pro Pack | Add-On | 67% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Guru Pack | Add-On | 67% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Psychedelic Pack | Add-On | 67% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Retro Modernist Pack | Add-On | 67% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Root Access Bundle | Add-On | 67% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Supreme Pack | Add-On | 67% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Ultimate Pack 1 | Add-On | 67% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- Wavetale | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- We Were Here | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- We Were Here Together | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Deep Discounts Sale
- We Were Here Too | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Weird West | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Where the Snow Settles | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Where the Water Tastes Like Wine: Xbox Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Will You Snail? | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Wilmot’s Warehouse | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Wizard of Legend | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- WORLD OF FINAL FANTASY MAXIMA | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | Golden Week Sale
- Worlds of Magic: Planar Conquest | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Deep Discounts Sale
- X-Force Genesis | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- X-Morph: Defense | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Xenon Valkyrie+ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Yaga | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Golden Week Sale
- Youtubers Life – OMG Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games | Xbox Play Anywhere | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Zero Escape: Zero Time Dilemma | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Ziggurat | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Deep Discounts Sale
- Zombie Army 4: Ragnarök Campaign & Character Pack | Add-On | 33% | Cosmetics Add-On Sale
- ŌKAMI HD | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Golden Week Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
Below are deals specific to the Xbox 360 console.
- BioShock | Backward Compatible | 60% | DWG*
- BioShock 2 | Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den | Add-On | 50% | DWG*
- BioShock Infinite | Backward Compatible | 70% | DWG*
- Ikaruga | Backward Compatible | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- LEGO Star Wars II: The Original Trilogy | Backward Compatible | 67% | May the 4th Sale
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars | Backward Compatible | 75% | May the 4th Sale
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga | Backward Compatible | 75% | May the 4th Sale
- Mafia II | Backward Compatible | 75% | DWG*
- Radiant Silvergun | Backward Compatible | 50% | Golden Week Sale
- Star Wars: Battlefront II | Backward Compatible | 50% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy | Backward Compatible | 50% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic | Backward Compatible | 50% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars: Republic Commando | Backward Compatible | 50% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed | Backward Compatible | 75% | May the 4th Sale
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II | Backward Compatible | 75% | May the 4th Sale
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
