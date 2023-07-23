Reel in the classic game Sega Bass Fishing for free to keep on Steam until July 31

Sometimes, a free game comes along that you least expect. This weekend, that happened when Sega announced a new promotion for signing up for its official email newsletter. From now until July 31, people who sign up for that newsletter will get the classic game Sega Bass Fishing for free on the PC via Steam.

Yes, for the effort of signup up for an email newsletter (which you can cancel later), you get a cult classic Sega game that was originally released for the arcades in Japan in late 1997 and was later ported to the Sega Dreamcast console in 1999. That version was released as a PC game in 2001, and in 2011 Sega released a digital edition via Steam.

Here's the breakdown of what you can expect from Sega Bass Fishing:

Explore the exciting sport of Bass fishing! Based on the Dreamcast hit, motor out to eight different fishing locations to catch the biggest and baddest Bass possible! Choose between fourteen different lures, and compete in four tournaments. Start off as an amateur, and work your way up to the pros in the Masters Classic tournament. Get hooked! Hone your fishing skills: Variable weather and water conditions will affect the fishes’ behaviour, so you’ll need to master a wide variety of special lures and angling techniques to catch the one that got away. Are you fishing in the morning? Try a surface lure. Is it hot out? Better drop to cooler water.

Again, you get a Steam code to reel in your digital copy of Sega Bass Fishing when you sign up for the official Sega newsletter.

By the way, there was a sequel to this game, Sega Bass Fishing 2, that was launched for the Dreamcast in 2001. However, for some unknown reason, the game was never ported to any other platform afterwards.