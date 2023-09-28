Riders Republic, Shredders, and more join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Microsoft's Free Play Days weekend offer has returned with a fresh batch of games for Xbox players. There are three games on offer in the latest promotion, offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) members access to Riders Republic, Shredders, and Ed-0: Zombie Uprising to try out for the next few days.

Riders Republic arrives from Ubisoft's camp, offering an extreme sports arena sandbox for players to bike, ski, snowboard, and wingsuit across. The multiplayer title puts 50 players together for its massive events, though this is limited to 20 on Xbox One.

Next, continuing the sports theme is Shredders. This snowboarding experience has players mastering the skills required to rise to the ranks. This is also an open-world venture, with both a solo campaign featuring well-known snowboarders, as well as multiplayer modes available to shred through.

Breaking the streak is Ed-0: Zombie, the final game in this weekend's Xbox Free Play Days offer. It is a newly released rogue-like action game that pits traditional Japanese characters like Samurai, Sumo Wrestler, and Ninjas against hordes of zombies. This is a fully single-player experience.

Two of the three Free Play Days titles of this weekend have sales attached to them, offering cheaper options to pick up if you choose to continue playing after the free event:

Shredders - $23.99 (Xbox Series X|S, Windows)

Riders Republic Complete Edition - $79.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

Ed-0: Zombie Uprising - $29.99 (Xbox Series X|S)

The final Free Play Days event of this month will finish its course on Sunday, October 1 at 11:59PM PT. As always, only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to this promotion.

