Xbox Free Play Days return with seven EA sports games to try over the weekend

Microsoft's Xbox Free Play Days promotions have been on break for a few weeks now due to the holidays, but its first 2024 session has just kicked off. Surprisingly, everything available to try out for Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members this weekend is from EA. Seven sports games from the publisher are now temporarily available to try for subscribers for no extra cost.

EA Sports FC 24, Madden NFL 24, NHL 24, F1 23, EA Sports PGA Tour, EA Sports WRC, and Super Mega Baseball 4 are the games Xbox Series X|S owners can jump into over the weekend.

Here are store links, available platforms, and a quick description for each of the available games for anyone looking for a refresher:

EA Sports FC 24 (Xbox Series X|S) - Moves, looks, and plays like football. EA SPORTS FC 24 brings you closer to football than ever before, powered by a trinity of technologies driving gameplay realism in every match.

(Xbox Series X|S) - Moves, looks, and plays like football. EA SPORTS FC 24 brings you closer to football than ever before, powered by a trinity of technologies driving gameplay realism in every match. Madden NFL 24 (Xbox Series X|S) - Experience the newest iteration of FieldSENSE in Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S More realistic character movement and smarter AI gives you control to play out your gameplay strategy with the confidence to dominate any opponent in Madden NFL 24.

(Xbox Series X|S) - Experience the newest iteration of FieldSENSE in Madden NFL 24 on Xbox Series X|S More realistic character movement and smarter AI gives you control to play out your gameplay strategy with the confidence to dominate any opponent in Madden NFL 24. NHL 24 - Four. The number. The name. The natural. Finally, the legendary Bobby Orr is available and playable in NHL 24.

- Four. The number. The name. The natural. Finally, the legendary Bobby Orr is available and playable in NHL 24. F1 23 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - Be the last to brake in EA SPORTS™ F1® 23, the official videogame of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship™. A new chapter in the thrilling “Braking Point” story mode delivers high-speed drama and heated rivalries.

(Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - Be the last to brake in EA SPORTS™ F1® 23, the official videogame of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship™. A new chapter in the thrilling “Braking Point” story mode delivers high-speed drama and heated rivalries. EA Sports PGA Tour (Xbox Series X|S) - The exclusive home of the Majors, EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ features Pure Strike for superior golf gameplay powered by ShotLink®, and unrivaled access to the world’s most exclusive golf courses.

(Xbox Series X|S) - The exclusive home of the Majors, EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ features Pure Strike for superior golf gameplay powered by ShotLink®, and unrivaled access to the world’s most exclusive golf courses. EA Sports WRC (Xbox Series X|S) - Build the car of your dreams in our biggest rally game ever, EA SPORTS™ WRC, the all-new official videogame of the FIA World Rally Championship, the first developed by the award-winning team behind the DiRT Rally series.

(Xbox Series X|S) - Build the car of your dreams in our biggest rally game ever, EA SPORTS™ WRC, the all-new official videogame of the FIA World Rally Championship, the first developed by the award-winning team behind the DiRT Rally series. Super Mega Baseball 4 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S) - Super Mega Baseball™ 4 is where the Legends play. The signature mix of arcade-inspired style and immersive gameplay returns with 200+ baseball Legends and a grand slam of presentation upgrades.

From the bunch, EA Sports FC 24's free-to-play promotion is actually available to all Xbox Series X|S players. It does not require an Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate membership, unlike the other EA titles, to try over the weekend.

The first Free Play Days event of this new year is now live and it will finish its run this Sunday, January 14 at 11:59 p.m. PT.