WWE 2K23, Phantom Abyss, and MX vs ATV Legends join Xbox Free Play Days this weekend

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have three games to try out without having to pay anything extra this weekend. Microsoft's latest Xbox Free Play Days offer has just kicked off, and the latest promotion brings access to WWE 2K23, Phantom Abyss, and MX vs ATV Legends through Sunday, January 28.

Up first is WWE 2K23, the latest entry in the professional wrestling simulation series developed by Visual Concepts. The title features special matches centered on John Cena's career, 8-player online multiplayer matches, and more. Next, Phantom Abyss comes in as a unique multiplayer puzzle game where you have to utilize the ghosts of players who've perished to guide your way through treacherous rooms. The catch is that you only have one chance to take on any level, so it's best to be cautious.

Bringing up the rear is MX vs ATV Legends. It is a racing experience featuring bikes, ATVs, and UTVs where you drive in massive open environments. Aside from solo play, 2-player split-screen and 16-player online play are supported in this off-roading racer.

All three games included in this weekend's Free Play Days are discounted this time, making it easier and cheaper to continue playthroughs following the latest promotion on Xbox consoles. Here are links to all the games available, plus what platforms they are available on:

The Free Play Days event this weekend will end on Sunday, January 28, at 11:59 pm PT. Like in most weeks, keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to the games being offered in this promotion.