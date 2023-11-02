Three Dragon Ball games are available on Xbox Free Play Days this weekend to try out

The weekend is almost here, and Microsoft has already kicked off a brand-new Xbox Free Play Days promotion. This one is a rare themed event, with three games from the hugely popular Dragon Ball universe being available to try out for Xbox Game Pass Core (formerly Xbox Live Gold) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

The Bandai Namco-published titles Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, Dragon Ball The Breakers, and Dragon Ball FighterZ are all a part of the promotion this time.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 has players time traveling to the past as a custom Dragon Ball character to make sure historic moments from the storyline happens just as fans remember. Next, Dragon Ball The Breakers is an asymmetrical multiplayer title. One player, playing as one of the iconic Dragon Ball villains, is tasked with taking down seven citizens before they find all Dragon Balls and defeat the raiding monster.

Lastly, Dragon Ball FighterZ is the popular fighting game featuring most major characters from the franchise, letting players create teams of three fighters for going to martial arts battles against other players. Fans may notice that the game's art style is specifically mimicking the anime's look as well.

For those looking to pick up the Dragon Ball Free Play Days games outright after trying them out, two of the titles have discounts attached to them right now:

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 - $19.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

DRAGON BALL THE BREAKERS - $4.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ - $8.99 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S)

The first Free Play Days event of this new month is now live, and it will finish its run this Sunday, November 5 at 11:59pm PT. Keep in mind that only Xbox Game Pass Core and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to these promotions.