Rocksteady is offering Suicide Squad players in-game currency bonus for early access issues

Rocksteady Studios' Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League launched to the owners of the $100 Deluxe Edition a few days ago, kicking off the 72 hours of early access. However, while the servers seemed to remain stable from the load, unlike many other live service game launches, players still found themselves unable to jump into the title for about six hours early on.

As this had impacted the promised 72 hours of early access Deluxe Edition players had paid for, the studio is now handing out an in-game bonus to make up for the disruption (via VGC):

"Thank you for being one of our first console players during early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. We recognize that you’ve been patient with us during our initial launch server updates and we’d like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2,000 LuthorCoins. Thank you again - Rocksteady”

It's unclear if this bonus is available only to those who tried logging into the game during the down time or all Deluxe Edition early access purchasing customers. The redeeming message also seems to have a 30-day counter attached to it, with the bonus slated to expire if it's not redeemed before then.

Purchasing 2,000 Luthor Coins outright from the in-game microtransactions store would cost around $20. The amount should be enough to redeem for a couple of standard uniforms from the store, which go for 1,000 coins each.

As for why Rocksteady had to pull down the servers, it had been to resolve a major launch issue. Brand-new players entering Metropolis had found that they had somehow already completed the campaign, or at least the game thought they had. This had resulted in players gaining high-tier weapons, suits, and missions from the start. Another maintenance session brought down the servers in Wednesday, but this had only lasted an hour or so.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch officially to standard edition owners on February 2 across PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5.