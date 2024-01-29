Suicide Squad early access servers taken down as bug begins completing the game

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the latest game by Arkham trilogy developer Rocksteady Studios, just released into its paid early access period in some regions. However, after a major bug began inadvertently completing the storyline for Digital Deluxe players at first launch, the developer has now pulled the online servers down completely.

"We're aware that a number of players are currently experiencing an issue whereby upon logging into the game for the first time, they have full story completion," Rocksteady said today via its social media channels. "To resolve this issue, we will be performing maintenance on the game servers."

Suicide Squad's official release date is February 2, 2024. However, purchasing the game's Digital Deluxe Edition, which comes in at $99.99, provides 72 hours of early access. As with most midnight game launches, New Zealand received access first, thanks to time zones. Aside from locals, though, international players also use the famous region switching "trick" to play the games a few hours early.

Essentially, players jumping into the Suicide Squad early access had faced an already completed world, giving them access to the looter shooter's high-tier weapons, suits, and missions from the get-go. Keep in mind that while playable solo, Suicide Squad does not have an offline mode, meaning everyone is currently locked out.

"During this time the game will be unavailable," the studio adds. "We expect this to take several hours and will update once we have more information. We apologise for the inconvenience."

The live service has already been in hot water with fans due to its use of battle passes and an in-game microtransactions skin store despite being a $69.99 title. The publisher has also confirmed that review access has not been given to any publications, with reviewers only being able to play the game at the early access launch date. However, even that may be difficult due to the latest server downtime.