Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets mysteriously delayed on the Epic Games Store

Rocksteady Studios' return to the Arkham-verse after almost a decade hasn't been the smoothest of rides. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has already been hit with extensive delays, but the latest one is only specific to a single store, the Epic Games Store. The upcoming cooperative action game is now launching over a month later on the platform.

The delay was first noticed by Epic Games Store customers who had begun receiving sudden refunds for their pre-orders without any announcements. A Warner Bros. Games representative then confirmed the mystery delay on the game's official Discord channel, saying March 5, 2024, is the new launch date on the store.

The message said the following:

"The release for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice league on the Epic Game Store is now March 5, 2024. If you pre-ordered the game on this storefront, Epic will be cancelling your pre-order and refunding customers directly. A confirmation email of this cancellation will be sent directly from the Epic Games Store Support Team. If you have any further inquiries regarding your pre-order, please visit https://www.epicgames.com/help.

An explanation has not been given yet as to why this specific platform is having trouble meeting the launch date. Thankfully for PC players, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is not an Epic exclusive and is also releasing on Steam, which is keeping the original launch date.

Warner Bros. confirmed that all other platforms are unaffected by this situation, saying "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will launch February 2, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam, with early access beginning January 30."

As Warner Bros. slowly ramps up the marketing for the soon-releasing live-service entry, it has also been battling storyline leaks that some datamined from the recent closed-alpha sessions. Rocksteady has urged fans to avoid spoilers and stop sharing them to keep the experience fresh for others.