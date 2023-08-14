Roku confirms it is testing a new 4x4 app home screen design with a few users

If you own a smart TV that uses the Roku streaming OS, or own a Roku streaming stick or set top box connected to your TV, you are likely familiar with its home screen. For a number of years, the home screen has had a number of changes, but the basic design, which showed three streaming app logos running side to side, and three going up and down, has stayed the same.

However, over the weekend, a number of Roku OS users noticed that their home screen had changed from the 3x3 app screen format to one which had a 4x4 app screen layout. This new design does have the advantage of letting users see more apps on the home page without having to scroll down to see any more.

Cord Cutters News has confirmed with a Roku representative that this was not a bug or a fluke. Roku is indeed testing this new 4x4 app home screen format with a few select users. It's possible that the reception to this new layout may not be welcome by some users so this new design could go away as a failed experiment.

However, as Cord Cutters News points out, Roku is likely set to reveal some new streaming hardware very soon, perhaps in September, as the company usually does this time of year. It's more than possible that these new devices could come with an update to the Roku OS that puts in the new 4x4 app layout for the home screen.

In any case, we should soon see if this small but still very noticeable change for Roku devices and smart TVs will be accepted by the small number of testers and will later become a normal home screen layout for all Roku OS owners.

