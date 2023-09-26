Samsung develops a new detachable LPCAMM memory that could be a game-changer

Earlier today, Samsung announced that it has developed a new memory module standard that could show up on Intel's platforms as early as next year. In an industry-first, the South Korean giant has developed a Low Power Compression Attached Memory Module (LPCAMM). Samsung claims that this new memory can be more power efficient while offering better performance compared to the current offerings.

Currently, manufacturers have the option of using two types of memory modules- Low-Power Double Data Rate (LPDDR) DRAM or Small outline Dual In-line Memory Module (So-DIMM). LPDDR is compact but is attached to the motherboard, making it ideal for smaller devices like mobiles and smartwatches. So-DIMM, on the other hand, is bigger but is removable, making it great for reparability.

Samsung is not the first company to go out of its way to develop a new memory design. Last year, Dell announced that it had developed Compression Attached Memory Module (CAMM) which addressed a lot of So-DIMM's shortcomings.

Samsung claims that LPCAMM infuses So-DIMM's reparability with LPDDR's compactness, making it a great alternative for all kinds of devices, including smartphones and laptops. Samsung notes that LPCAMM takes up to 60% less space while improving the performance and power efficiency by up to 50% and 70% respectively. This, combined with the fact that LPCAMM is detachable, makes it a great option for all types of hardware.

Samsung's LPCAMM is built on DDR5 spec and will come with Serial Presence Detect (SPD) hub which offers additional features and manages external controller access while taking a memory load off the internal bus. LPCAMM will also feature Power Management Integrate Circuits (PMIC) which will help manage power distribution to the various components like DRAM register and SPD hub.

Dr. Dimitrios Ziakas, Vice President of Memory & IO Technology at Intel said:

The energy efficiency and repairability advantages of LPCAMM make this new form factor a game changer in today’s PC market. We’re excited to be a part of the new standard enabling the client PC ecosystem and pave the path for future adoption and innovation in broader market segments.

Samsung is branding the new module as the perfect replacement for all kinds of hardware. However, the company recognizes the challenges of upgrading to a new standard on a larger scale like for a server. As such, the company wants to create "significant potential for it to become the solution of choice for future data centers and servers."

Yongcheol Bae, Executive Vice President of Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics said:

With the growing demand in innovative memory solutions encompassing high performance, low power consumption and manufacturing flexibility across various fields, LPCAMM is expected to gain wide adoption in PCs, laptops and data centers. Samsung is committed to actively pursuing opportunities to expand the LPCAMM solution market and collaborating closely with the industry to explore new applications for its use.

Samsung plans to test the new LPCAMM modules with new hardware and major customers this year, with the company planning to introduce it to consumers in 2024.