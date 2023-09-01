Samsung Electronics to make 12nm-Class 32Gb DDR5 DRAM for up to 1TB modules

With companies riding the wave of AI, more data center PCs will be required. Those data centers will also need more memory to be packed into their systems alongside powerful GPUs like those provided by NVIDIA. Today, Samsung Electronics announced it has developed the world's first 32-gigabit (Gb) DDR5 DRAM with the use of a 12 nanometer (nm) manufacturing process.

Samsung's press release stated this new process doubles the amount of memory in the same package as the current 16Gb modules, which the company started mass-producing back in May 2023. The company added:

Previously, DDR5 128GB DRAM modules manufactured using 16Gb DRAM required the Through Silicon Via (TSV) process. However, by using Samsung’s 32Gb DRAM, the 128GB module can now be produced without using the TSV process, while reducing power consumption by approximately 10% compared to 128GB modules with 16Gb DRAM. This technological breakthrough makes the product the optimal solution for enterprises that emphasize power efficiency, such as data centers.

Samsung added that this new development will lead the way for the creation of DRAM modules that will be as high as 1TB sometime in the future. The company plans to provide the new 32Gb DRAM products to data centers, along with other companies that "require applications like AI and next-generation computing."

Mass production of the new 32Gb DDR5 DRAM is scheduled to begin sometime before the end of 2023. Samsung did not reveal a price point for these new products.

The company also noted that it made its first DRAM memory product in 1983. At that time it was a 64-kilobit (Kb) DRAM module that was on the cutting edge of computing. Samsung points out that in 2023, with the launch of its 32Gb DDR5 DRAM product, it has increased its memory capacity "by a factor of 500,000 over the last 40 years."