Samsung begins mass-producing its 'most advanced' 12nm DDR5 memory chips

Samsung Electronics has started mass production of the "industry's most advanced" DDR5 DRAM memory chips based on the 12nm technology it announced in late 2022. The main highlight of the new chips is notable improvements in power consumption and wafer productivity.

Samsung says its new 12nm-class DRAM consumes 23% less energy than the previous generation. That gives global IT companies "the ideal solution" to reduce the energy consumption and carbon footprint in their servers and data centers. Such efficiency improvement was made possible thanks to a new material with a high dielectric constant that helps increase cell capacitance, explains Samsung:

Using differentiated process technology, Samsung’s industry-leading 12nm-class DDR5 DRAM delivers outstanding performance and power efficiency. Our latest DRAM reflects our continued commitment to leading the DRAM market, not only with high-performance and high-capacity products that meet computing market demand for large-scale processing but also by commercializing next-generation solutions that support greater productivity.

Samsung's newest DDR5 DRAM 16Gb memory chips operate at a maximum speed of 7.2Gbps, which roughly translates to processing two 30GB UHD movies in one second. Last December, the manufacturer finished the compatibility evaluation with AMD. Now, it works with other tech companies to support the ever-growing list of next-generation computing applications and services, like AI, that require the fastest and most efficient memory chips.