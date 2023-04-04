Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series can connect to Peloton equipment now

Samsung and Peloton have announced that owners of the Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series of smartwatches can more easily connect directly to their Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row, and Guide. Samsung said that the Peloton Watch App will roll out to supported watches to give users more control and insights.

According to Peloton, the Peloton Watch App can be downloaded on any device running WearOS 3 or above. To use the watch app, you need to install the Peloton app on your phone and go to your profile. From there, you can tap the three lines in the top right corner and click add-ons. Now, look for WearOS and follow the steps to install the Peloton Watch App.

To connect your watch to the Peloton equipment, start a workout on the equipment and then open the app on your watch and hit the connect button. The watch will then be able to provide you with your heart rate on the screen to help you learn more during your workout.

Samsung said that it hopes this added connectivity will give users a more detailed picture of their progress towards their fitness goals. It said that it wants technology to “help us lead happier and healthier lives.”