WhatsApp beta is now available for Google Wear OS smartwatches

WhatsApp is the world's largest messaging app and is used by well over two billion people globally. One of the reasons for its success is its availability across a multitude of platforms, which was recently enhanced with support for up to four devices that use the same account. And with the latest beta update, the Meta-owned messaging platform is adding support for smartwatches running Google's Wear OS 3 and above.

Starting WhatsApp beta version 2.23.10.10, you will now be able to view and respond to messages. With this update, you can send text messages using the default keyboard, select suitable emoticons from the in-app emoji picker, or record voice notes and send them from your smartwatch. You may also choose from suggested responses to reply more quickly.

WhatsApp for Wear OS does not support media at the moment. While you will be able to see previews of images, they will be blurred out and will not load when tapped. Similarly, videos are not supported at the moment, and may never be in the future. Meanwhile, WhatsApp also gets a dedicated tile with quick access to your top contacts.

Connectivity on a Wear OS device relies on WhatsApp's "Linked devices" option, which can be accessed from the three-dot menu on the app's main screen. The smartwatch will be counted against the limit of four devices that you can use with the messenger's Companion mode, which allows you to sync your WhatsApp chats across four devices, including instances of WhatsApp Web and desktop apps.

How to install WhatsApp on a Wear OS smartwatch?

You will need to be on the latest version of WhatsApp beta to try it on your Wear OS smartwatch. If you are already a part of WhatsApp's beta testing program on the Google Play Store, the feature will be readily available. But if you are not part of the beta trial, you can sign up as a tester or download the latest WhatsApp beta APK and sideload it on your Android phone.

After updating WhatsApp, you will need to install the app on your Wear OS device. You can search for it on the Play Store on the smartwatch directly or look it up on the Android device connected to the watch and then select the watch from the list of supported devices under the "Available on more devices" heading.

In a rare scenarios where your smartwatch does not show up on the list despite being on the latest version of WhatsApp beta, you can download the Wear OS version APK and sideload it onto the watch using Easy Fire Tools by connecting over wireless ADB.

Open the app once it is installed on the smartwatch, and you will be prompted to continue the setup on your connected Android smartphone. Here, you will be required to enter an eight-digit alphanumeric code from the watch onto the phone.

Once the setup is complete, your WhatsApp chats will be synchronized onto the Wear OS smartwatch, where you can use most features. Undoubtedly, you will require access to the internet on your smartwatch to receive and send messages instantaneously.

Since the app is still in beta, you might encounter some hiccups or bugs. You may report these back to WhatsApp for them to be ironed out in future updates.

