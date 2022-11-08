Firmware update is bricking Samsung Galaxy Watch4 models

Software updates can introduce new features and help improve the performance of devices. While they can also come with a bug or two, they're typically not as bad as the one that recently landed on Galaxy Watch4 Series devices.

According to a recent report by Sammobile, the new firmware update R8xxXXU1GVI3 is bricking Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic devices. Affected users are saying that once they have applied the update and turned off their device, they cannot get their watch to turn back on again.

This means that the problem cannot be fixed by another software update unless a user can keep their device powered on until a fix arrives.

It's not known if the issue occurs to every Galaxy Watch4 device, but some complaints online confirm the problem's existence. Fortunately, Samsung has halted the rollout and plans to release another update soon. The company has also issued an official statement, which reads:

Dear Samsung Customer, We are aware that a limited number of Galaxy Watch4 series models are not turning on following a recent software (GVI3) update. We have halted the update and will release a new software shortly. We recommend consumers experiencing this issue with their Galaxy Watch4 series to visit their nearest Samsung service center or call a contact center. Thank you.

If you've experienced the problem on your Galaxy Watch4 or Watch4 Classic, you can try getting in touch with Samsung’s customer support to have the device replaced. Steer clear of the update if you haven't installed it yet.

Source: Sammobile via BGR