Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island crossover campaign kicks off

Two years after the hugely popular Sea of Thieves Pirates of the Caribbean crossover, Rare had a new surprise for fans during the Xbox Games Showcase in June, with the studio revealing another major crossover event.

This time, it would be introducing locations and the cast of the Monkey Island series into the pirate adventure game. Today, the first of this new series of free story-driven quests (named Tall Tales) has been delivered.

The Journey to Mêlée Island Tall Tale is the first of the three story campaigns being added to Sea of Thieves, which can be completed solo or with a crew of players cooperatively. The Tall Tales also take place in the Sea of the Damned, ensuring pirate crews don't get disturbed by other players as they play through the campaigns.

The starting quest has players searching for the infamous Guybrush Threepwood, who has gone missing. To start the search a trip to Mêlée Island has been deemed necessary, where players will meet the familiar eccentric locals and gags from the classic series. The campaigns are fully voice-acted too.

Here’s how Rare describes the brand-new experience:

If you’ve ever dreamed of taking a seat in the Scumm Bar or browsing the offers at Stan’s Previously Owned Vessels, The Legend of Monkey Island gives you a chance to explore unforgettable locations via Sea of Thieves’ first-person view. Seek the wisdom of the Pirate Leaders, trade barbs with Murray the Demonic Talking Skull and discover classic vantage points to relive Guybrush’s memories of the past.

There are puzzles to solve, foes to defeat, mysteries to solve, and even a confrontation with Guybrush's nemesis Captain LeChuck included in these Tall Tales. The remaining two Monkey Island Tall Tale will be dropping monthly, with episode two arriving in August and three in September.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island part one - The Journey to Mêlée Island is now available across PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Xbox Cloud Gaming, as well as via Xbox and PC Game Pass subscriptions.