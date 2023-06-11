Sea of Thieves reveals Monkey Island crossover campaign, out next month for free

Rare is not a stranger to making major crossovers happen with Sea of Thieves. 2021 saw Pirates of the Caribbean characters and locations arrive at the pirate adventure game for a story campaign that proved to be immensely popular. Now, it's time for the next event, and it's with Monkey Island.

Coming as part of a collaboration with Lucasfilm Games, the surprise story crossover has the crew of Monkey Island (with their original voice actors) coming over for a Tall Tale expansion that is completely free for all players.

There will be three Tall Tales in total, each releasing one month at a time starting this July. For those worried about other pirates interrupting these questing sessions, the studio confirmed that the Tall Tales will happen in the Sea of the Damned, separating each crew as they enjoy the storylines.

"Your adventures will have you meet Guybrush Threepwood, his beloved Elaine, the dreaded ghost captain LeChuck, Murray the Demonic Talking Skull and more iconic characters," explains Rare. "You’ll get to visit freely explorable versions of both Mêlée Island and Monkey Island, solving puzzles in a point-and-click style adapted for Sea of Thieves first-person view."

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island comes out July 20 with the first Tall Tale, with monthly updates following that arriving with the two remaining episodes. The update is free for all owners of the game as well as Xbox and PC Game Pass subscribers.