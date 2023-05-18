Sony's Project Leonardo accessibility controller is now named Access, more details revealed

Early in 2023, Sony revealed an in-development PlayStation 5 peripheral aimed at offering massively improved accessibility for gamers with disabilities. Dubbed Project Leonardo back then, the controller now has an official name: Access. While the launch date and price are still missing, Sony has shared more details about the Access controller and its accompanying PS5 software today.

The highly customizable controller lets players create a custom layout using swappable buttons and stick caps. It can also be mounted on an industry-standard AMPS mount or tripod for securing it at a comfortable angle, while the analog stick's distance from the base can also be adjusted.

Similar to Microsoft's Xbox Adaptive Controller, each Access has four 3.5mm AUX ports to connect any custom peripherals players may have.

On the software side, Sony will offer players freedom to map each button separately for different PS5 inputs. They can create toggles or disable each input, or even map the same action to two inputs. Control profiles will also be offered, letting players create different layouts for different games and genres to easily swap between them. Deadzone adjustments are also available to finetune how the stick performs in games.

Moreover, up to two Access controllers and a standard DualSense (or a DualSense Edge) can be used simultaneously as a single virtual controller for maximum coverage. Sony expects to share pricing and release date details in the coming months for the PS5 Access Controller.