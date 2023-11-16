Six months of free Apple Music now available for Sony PlayStation 5 owners

Apple and Sony have joined hands to promote Apple Music among PlayStation 5 owners. The Cupertino giant is giving away six months of free Apple Music subscription to PS5 owners as part of a new promotional offer.

The PS5 Apple Music offer is available to all new and qualified returning subscribers who own a PlayStation 5 console. You can download the Apple Music app on your PS5 console and follow the on-screen instructions to redeem the offer. All PS5 models are eligible for the offers and you need to have a PlayStation Network account and an Apple ID with a payment method on file to get started.

It's worth noting that six months of free Apple Music streaming is available to new users, whereas, qualified returning subscribers will get five months of free access. You can redeem the offer until November 15, 2024, and Apple will start charging $10.99/month after the free access period ends.

One limitation is that you can only redeem the offer on a PS5 console; you can't do it on other PlayStation consoles or mobile devices. However, once redeemed, the free Apple Music subscription will work as intended on Apple devices, CarPlay, Windows, Android, Amazon Echo, etc.

You can create a personalized Apple Music gaming playlist that you can listen to before, during, or after a gameplay session. The streaming service offers ad-free access to over 100 million songs and thousands of playlists. It is available as a standalone subscription and also included in the Apple One bundle which starts at $19.95/mo for the Individual plan after the price increase last month.

Apple introduced several features for Apple Music with the iOS 17 and iOS 17.1 updates, including SharePlay, favorite songs playlist, song credits, crossfade between songs, collaborative playlists, motion in Now Playing, Apple Music sing with Continuity Camera, and more.