Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 3 announced with up to 15 hours of battery life for $799

Microsoft held a Surface 2023 event today and announced three new laptops. The first one is the Surface Laptop Go 3, the latest iteration of its lightweight laptop. The Laptop Go 3 weighs just under 2.5 pounds and features a 12.4-inch touchscreen display.

Some key features of the Surface Laptop Go 3 include an Intel Core processor for faster performance on Microsoft 365 apps. Users can opt for configurations with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Microsoft claims an 88% performance boost over the original Surface Laptop Go.

The new laptop features a full-size keyboard for comfortable typing and Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Audio for clear sound. Dual Studio Mics allow for crisp audio in video calls or recordings. Microsoft says its 12.4-inch touchscreen display makes navigating and interacting with apps.

A key point is a battery life of up to 15 hours, allowing it to work all day without recharging. It also supports Fast Charging capability, providing quick top-ups when needed.

For remote access to their desktop environment, the Surface Laptop Go 3 can pair with Windows 365 Cloud PC. This allows users to securely stream their own Windows experience, including personalized apps and settings, from the Microsoft Cloud.

"Surface Laptop Go 3 is designed for teams to make an impact and deliver results while on the go or in the office, " wrote Microsoft in the blog post. "Tested for durability and reliability, Surface Laptop Go 3 comes in a sleek, premium design with a durable, cool metal finish engineered to withstand daily use."

Pricing for the Surface Laptop Go 3 starts at $799. It will be interesting to see if the claimed battery life and performance gains hold up in real-world usage.